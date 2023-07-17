Unhoused Veterans’ Plight To Secure Housing In LA (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

For us to understand the homelessness crisis in L.A., we have to look at the unhoused veterans community.



A housing odyssey for veterans

Did you know our city was once deemed the “homeless veterans capital of the country”? Nearly 4,000 U.S. veterans live without permanent housing in L.A. County, according to a report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The How to LA team and unhoused communities reporter Nick Gerda went to the Veterans Affairs campus in West L.A., which was gifted in the late 1800s to house former soldiers.

There’s currently an effort to build 1,200 apartment units on the campus to help veterans with housing, but the department is four years behind schedule. In May, the VA opened up 233 units in three newly renovated buildings to house veterans. But as of early July, only two-thirds of those units had residents, leaving dozens of vacancies.

The process to secure that housing — or any, really — is complicated and confusing for most.

“This work has been absolutely taxing and frustrating,” Rob Reynolds says about his daily mission to get services for veterans. He’s a formerly unhoused veteran who was able to figure out the system, and now he advocates for his colleagues.

“It takes so much to get very small things accomplished,” Reynolds says.

Veterans say it can take years to obtain permanent housing. One of the biggest roadblocks has been income limit restrictions. Many veterans struggling with mental or physical health issues receive disability compensation that exceeds the Area Median Income for affordable housing, disqualifying them from many units reserved for veterans.

Officials have heard the complaints and understand that navigating the housing process isn’t an easy feat.

“In terms of speeding up the building, I've been very dismayed by that. If we can get the flexibility in some of the rules, we will be able to house a lot more,” Mayor Karen Bass told us.

Producer Megan Botel wrote more about the veterans we met. They shared their struggles — and successes — with securing housing, and the relationship with the VA in particular.

For the next six months, L.A. Metro is testing out a pilot program on its bus routes. The program, called “Headway Based Operations,” will experiment with spacing buses on the same line by their distance from each other — rather than their arrival time — to prevent clustering at certain stops and resultant slowdowns.

on its bus routes. The program, called “Headway Based Operations,” will experiment with spacing buses on the same line by their distance from each other — rather than their arrival time — to prevent clustering at certain stops and resultant slowdowns. L.A. has opened “cooling centers” across the county to help Angelenos combat the risks of extreme heat. Yet, as my colleague Erin Stone found, they remain largely underused. Stone explains the center’s shortfalls and how the city plans to move forward.

ICYMI: On Saturday, the Rabbit Fire broke out in Riverside County. As of yesterday, the fire has burned about 7,600 acres.

broke out in Riverside County. As of yesterday, the fire has burned about 7,600 acres. SoCal hotel workers conducted their second wave of strikes last week, with more waves likely to come. Kent Wong, director of UCLA’s Labor Center, spoke with LAist 89.3’s All Things Considered to break down their union’s strategy .

to break down their . Modern wildfires are increasingly intense and unpredictable, mounting a growing challenge to CalFire crews fighting against them. CalMatters’ Julie Cart reports on how CalFire is using new technology to improve their predictive capabilities and improve their response to the fires.

to improve their predictive capabilities and improve their response to the fires. Next year, Californians will vote on amendment ACA 5, which would undo language introduced by 2008’s Prop. 8 that banned same sex-marriages from being recognized in the state.

Get out and volunteer with your family

Five youth volunteers for Santa Monica Mountain Fund in Thousand Oaks, CA Courtesy Santa Monica Mountains Fund)

A few weeks ago, a reader wrote to us asking, “Any family oriented community service projects going on this summer for Angelenos?”

Last week, How to LA gave you a teaser of the list we were working on, and asked for some suggestions. You all came through, and now I’m happy to announce the full list is up on LAist.com.

The activities range from gardening and harvesting to habitat restoration to environmental cleanups. There’s plenty of fun to be had for all ages, young and old.

Heal the Bay's opportunity caught my eye. The aquarium on Santa Monica Pier hosts monthly beach cleanups with a new beach each month. Held every third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can volunteer, grab lunch, and still have plenty of time to hit the beach — hey, you’re already there so… why not? This seriously sounds like an ideal Saturday to me.

Check out more of our suggestions here!

A word to the wise: Most of the opportunities are outside. While we’re all excited for the sun to finally be out, don’t forget to layer on the sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Have fun, keep safe, and give back!