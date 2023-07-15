Three Brush Fires Burning In Riverside County
What you should know
Three brush fires that started yesterday are still burning in Riverside County this morning, with little containment.
The details
As of about 8: 30 a.m. Saturday morning fire officials are reporting:
- The Rabbit fire broke out near Jackrabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road and has burned about 4,500 acres, with 5% contained. Here are the road closures:
- The Reche fire north of Moreno Valley has burned at least one home and some areas are still under an evacuation warning at this hour. It's burned 437 acres and is 30% contained. Areas under evacuation warnings:
- And the Highland fire is burning south of Interstate 10 in Beaumont near Highland Springs Avenue. That fire has burned 105 acres, at 50% contained.
Where to look for the latest information
- For updates on the status of the fire: Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department via Twitter
- Or visit https://linktr.ee/calfirerru
More resources
LAist: Tips and Explainers
Climate Emergency Questions
Fires. Mudslides. Heat waves. What questions do you need answered as you prepare for the effects of the climate emergency?
