Three Brush Fires Burning In Riverside County

Three brush fires that started yesterday are still burning in Riverside County this morning, with little containment.



The details

As of about 8: 30 a.m. Saturday morning fire officials are reporting:



The Rabbit fire broke out near Jackrabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road and has burned about 4,500 acres, with 5% contained. Here are the road closures:

The Reche fire north of Moreno Valley has burned at least one home and some areas are still under an evacuation warning at this hour. It's burned 437 acres and is 30% contained. Areas under evacuation warnings:

And the Highland fire is burning south of Interstate 10 in Beaumont near Highland Springs Avenue. That fire has burned 105 acres, at 50% contained.

