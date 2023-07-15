Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Climate and Environment

Three Brush Fires Burning In Riverside County

By  Sharon McNary
Updated Jul 15, 2023 9:04 AM
Published Jul 15, 2023 6:49 AM
Smoke billows from a fire burning
Three fires are burning in Riverside County
(Courtesy Riverside County Sheriff's Department))
What you should know

Three brush fires that started yesterday are still burning in Riverside County this morning, with little containment.

The details

As of about 8: 30 a.m. Saturday morning fire officials are reporting:

  • The Rabbit fire broke out near Jackrabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road and has burned about 4,500 acres, with 5% contained. Here are the road closures:

  • The Reche fire north of Moreno Valley has burned at least one home and some areas are still under an evacuation warning at this hour. It's burned 437 acres and is 30% contained. Areas under evacuation warnings:
  • And the Highland fire is burning south of Interstate 10 in Beaumont near Highland Springs Avenue. That fire has burned 105 acres, at 50% contained.

Where to look for the latest information

