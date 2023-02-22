The Threat Facing Al Fresco Dining

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

There’s nothing quite like al fresco dining on a warm weekend afternoon in Los Angeles. The sights and sounds of the city are all around, there’s a cool breeze and the sweet smell of the good ol’ outdoors.

There’s also much more space.

Outdoor dining could come at a cost

When the pandemic hit and upended every single facet of our lives, restaurant owners in L.A. had to come up with a solution fast in order to stay in business. It was against the rules to offer indoor dining — and people weren’t exactly feeling it anyway after being forced to socially isolate. So, owners thought of creating outdoor dining areas in designated parking lots, on sidewalks and in parking spaces in front of their eateries. The city helped with a quick and easy permitting process. And it worked. People started to gather again, eat together and support these restaurants.

Now, all of that may go away. A new L.A. city ordinance being proposed would require these businesses to reapply for outdoor dining permits. That process could cost tens of thousands of dollars that many of the smaller, more cash-strapped places just do not have.

It’s a situation that eateries in other cities around the county have faced. My colleague Gab Chabrán profiled two businesses — a seafood place in Santa Monica and a bakery in Long Beach — that have also had to navigate similar ordinances. Each has figured out how to either fight back or find a way to deal with the hurdles.

As Gab writes, these two stories could provide a glimpse into the future of the L.A. restaurant scene if this new al fresco dining proposal goes through. Read his story to learn more.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More news

A storm is headed our way and is expected to linger into the weekend. My colleague Michael Flores has tips from the Los Angeles Fire Department on how we can stay prepared for whatever comes.

for whatever comes. Those who knew slain L.A. Bishop David O’Connell recall him being a supportive leader for immigrants, including DACA students. Read my colleague Jackie Orchard’s story for more about his life and legacy.

A couple of weeks ago, my colleague Emily Elena Dugdale told us about Ahmanise Sanati, a former mental health staffer in L.A. County jails, who wanted to make books more accessible to incarcerated people. Since that story was published, Sanati said she’s received over 300 messages from people who want to help her. Here’s more about the story’s impact.

to incarcerated people. Since that story was published, Sanati said she’s from people who want to help her. Here’s more about the story’s impact. Ground searches for actor Julian Sands are paused due to this week’s winter storm. He was first reported missing more than five weeks ago after going on a solo hike.

due to this week’s winter storm. He was first more than five weeks ago after going on a solo hike. Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee becomes the third noteworthy Democrat to campaign for Dianne Feinstein’s U.S. Senate Seat. The long-time senator announced earlier this month she would not seek reelection.

The long-time senator announced earlier this month she would not seek reelection. Migrants who are awaiting asylum hearings at California’s southern border with Mexico may soon go without medical services like COVID testing and vaccinations. Officials said the state can no longer afford to contribute to these costs unless the federal government offers more support.

With Covered California deductibles increasing more than 80% in nearly a decade, there’s no wonder why some people may be hesitant to go to the doctor. CalMatters’ Kristen Hwang considers the question of whether California officials are breaking promises made to its residents when it comes to affordable healthcare.

more than 80% in nearly a decade, there’s no wonder why some people may be hesitant to go to the doctor. CalMatters’ Kristen Hwang considers the question of whether California officials are breaking promises made to its residents when it comes to affordable healthcare. In the name of agriculture, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to suspend some rules that protect wildlife. Environmentalists are calling foul.

wants to that protect wildlife. Environmentalists are calling foul. Some people are not happy with the latest editorial changes to author Roald Dahl’s books, like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Witches. Why? Read about these alterations and why people are so upset.

Wait... one more thing

Loren Miller: A man responsible for early equal housing opportunities for African Americans

Loren Miller's home today (left) and right Miller circa 1930s. He lived at the house on Micheltorena St. from 1940 to his death in 1967. (Courtesy Cultural Heritage Commission and USC Library Exhibits Collection)

It’s time for my favorite day of the week: L.A. History Day. Today, we’re going to travel to the mid-20th century to meet Loren Miller, a Black man who served many roles during the Civil Rights Movement in Los Angeles.

We’re heading to his home, which last year was approved to become a historic-cultural monument. He’s there, ready to talk to us about his life and the fact that he’s been in his place for nearly 30 years.

You see, his house is a tangible representation of his contributions towards equitable rights and equal housing opportunities for African Americans here in L.A. and all over the nation. Miller, a journalist, attorney, judge and activist, was instrumental in getting rid of racist restrictive real-estate covenants in 1948.

As an attorney, he, along with other lawyers like Thurgood Marshall, argued and won the case, Shelley v. Kraemer, striking down these covenants that banned Black people from living in “white-only” areas. It was one of the most historic civil rights cases heard before the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Miller's accomplishments. Due to his civil rights work, his legacy lives on in South Central at a school named after him and a local bar association. The Loren Miller Legal Services Award is given to lawyers who are a part of the California Lawyers Association and who have demonstrated a commitment to providing legal services to those who suffer from poverty.

Read more about him and why the L.A. City Council decided to designate his home as a historic-cultural monument here.