‘Overwhelming In The Best Of Ways’ — A Big Response To Our Story On Books In Jail
Earlier this month, we highlighted former jail health care worker Ahmanise Sanati’s efforts to get books into jail cells. Now, her DM’s are blowing up.
Many offers of help
Sanati said she’s received over 300 messages so far from people wanting to get involved. “It was inspiring, it was overwhelming in the best of ways,” she said. “It just showed me that so many people care about this issue.”
Offers have rolled in from, among others, a Girl Scout troop, retired librarians, and UCLA employees. Sanati said she also received powerful testimonials about the importance of books behind bars.
“People were saying that they were formerly incarcerated, and this was what saved them, or they have a family member who was incarcerated and this was the only thing that kept their person alive,” she said.
The backstory
Sanati secured thousands of books for the jails while she worked there. But after she left her job last year, no one stepped in to keep the project going.
Research shows that many incarcerated people haven’t finished high school and can’t read very well. It also shows that access to books in jail helps build literacy and reduce recidivism.
How to get involved
If you’re interested in donating books or volunteering to help organize a book drive, you can reach out to Ahmanise Sanati on Instagram @ahmanise or email libraryproject.lacountyjail@gmail.com.
Go deeper: People In LA Jails Need Books. She’s Making It Happen.
-
-
Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by Huntington Park police on Jan. 26. 'Thank goodness that we’re in the era of videos,' said the family attorney as they file a federal civil rights lawsuit
-
In a memo, Chief Michel Moore said “extremist groups have hijacked the use of the ‘Thin Blue Line Flag’ to symbolize their undemocratic, racist, and bigoted views.”
-
LAPD Chief Moore also questioned officers' actions in the fatal shooting of Takar Smith, although not in two other fatal incidents.
-
In a conversation with LAist, the new sheriff acknowledges that, as an outsider, "I have my work cut out for me" in winning the support of the department's rank-and-file.
-
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.