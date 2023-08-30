The Evolution Of Rent Control In L.A. (And Other Headlines)

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Rent control can either be your friend or your enemy. My colleague Caitlin Hernández goes into the origins of the state and L.A.’s tenant protections . Their history goes way back — more than 80 years ago around World War II, when the first round of regulations emerged due to high demand for housing.



History of rent control

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



Fast forward to today, we’ve seen many changes in tenant rights, especially during the pandemic, but so have the legal battles around them. Rent control is a tangled web of rules, but it does have real effects — and we break it all down here for you. You can also read the rest of Caitlin’s LA Explained guides here .

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

California’s culture wars escalated Monday as the state sued a school district over its transgender student policy , and a parents group took the first step toward placing a trio of initiatives on next year’s ballot that would restrict protections for transgender youth.

, and a parents group took the first step toward on next year’s ballot that would restrict protections for transgender youth. Thousands of California correctional officers are in line to get $10,000 bonuses through a new contract as the state prepares to close several prisons .

through a new contract as the . The government will negotiate new prices for commonly prescribed drugs used to treat blood cancers and autoimmune diseases, but the cuts won't take effect until 2026. In the meantime, drugmakers are fighting the negotiations with lawsuits.

for used to treat blood cancers and autoimmune diseases, but the cuts won't take effect until 2026. In the meantime, drugmakers are fighting the negotiations with lawsuits. LAist interviewed author Jeff Goodell for his new book, The Heat Will Kill You First, Life and Death on a Scorched Planet , in which he argues we need to be taking extreme heat way more seriously .

for his new book, , in which he argues we . A super blue moon will rise into the night sky for the first time in five years tonight.

Wait... one more thing

Historic signs in Hollywood

The Hollywood sign is seen as it is repainted in preparation for its 100th anniversary in 2023, in Hollywood on Sept. 28, 2022. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

When I think of iconic signs in L.A., the first one that comes to mind and for many others is the Hollywood sign. The popular tourist hiking destination was first constructed in 1923 as the "Hollywoodland" sign, but "land" was eventually dropped. And this year, the sign celebrates its 100th birthday .

Graphic designer Kathy Kikkert joined Larry Mantle on LAist's daily news program AirTalk to discuss more iconic signs in Hollywood from her new book, Hollywood Signs: The Golden Age of Glittering Graphics and Glowing Neon. What’s your favorite L.A. sign?