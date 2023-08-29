A Guide To The Historic Signs That Helped Build Hollywood

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

In the new book Hollywood Signs: The Golden Age of Glittering Graphics and Glowing Neon, author and graphic designer Kathy Kikkert takes readers on a visual journey through Hollywood, celebrating the vintage and vibrant signs that have come and gone (and many that remain).

Kikkert joined Larry Mantle on LAist's daily news program, AirTalk, to discuss the new book and why these signs leave an indelible mark on the city's history. Plus, listeners shared some of their favorite iconic signs throughout L.A.

Here are a few signs that helped make Hollywood what it is today, but of course, this barely scratches the surface. Check out Kikkert's book for the deep dive.



The Hollywood sign

The Hollywood sign is seen as it is repainted in preparation for its 100th anniversary in 2023, in Hollywood on Sept. 28, 2022. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

No other sign is as iconic to not only Hollywood, but the city of L.A. The picturesque symbol and popular tourist hiking destination was first constructed in 1923 as the "Hollywoodland" sign, but "land" was eventually dropped. The sign celebrates its 100th birthday this year.



8:11 As The Hollywood Sign Celebrates The 100th Anniversary Of Its Dedication, We Celebrate The Beloved Hike To Get There

Whitley Heights

The back of the long-gone Whitley Heights sign. (Whitley Family Archives)

The Whitley Heights neighborhood, which was established in 1918 by H.J. Whitley, soon became a popular place for movie stars. The Whitley sign was lit in 1920. The sign is no longer standing, but the neighborhood is on the National Register of Historic Places.



Grauman's Egyptian

The gold and blue neon sign was installed in 1949. (Kathy Kikkert Collection)

Sid Grauman opened the Egyptian Theatre in 1922. It was the first movie palace in Hollywood. The sign evolved over time, with a marquee being added in 1927 and updated to what you see here in 1949. Following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, which damaged the building, the marquee was removed and sign recreated.



Radio Room

The Radio Room has stylized upright script and a microphone with vibrant neon featuring fictional call letters XYZ. (The Cliff Wesselmann Collection/Gregory Paul Williams)

The luxury lounge off Vine Street hosted upscale entertainment.



Sunset Bowling Center

The Sunset Bowling Center was the largest bowling alley of its time with 52 lanes. (Nathan Marsak Collection)

Bowling alleys started opening in the 1920s. The Sunset Bowling Center in 1939 was the largest alley at the time with 52 lanes. The bright neon colors animated with columns and a set of pins attracted customers. The building is still standing on Sunset. It eventually became Sunset Bronson Studios.



The Brown Derby

The Brown Derby sign was rescued and restored and here hangs at the Museum of Neon Art. (Kathy Kikkert)

The popular local eatery chain opened its first location in Mid-City in 1926. It not only was shaped like a brown derby, but a little brown derby hat was placed on top of the building as well. Locations were topped with big neon Brown Derby signs. All locations closed by the 1980s. The hat sign that topped the Vine Street location was restored by the Museum of Neon Art.



The Frolic Room

The Frolic Room is a popular dive bar off Hollywood Boulevard. (Kimberley Biehl)

The Frolic Room is a popular cocktail bar off Hollywood Boulevard that's been slinging drinks since the 1940s, but according to Kikkert, the dive bar previously operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition. Customers entered the establishment through a secret door from the Pantages Theatre. The multicolor neon sign was created in 1958.



Listen to the conversation

23:17 'Hollywood Signs' Lights Up The Vibrant, Colorful History Of The Neighborhood's Vintage Signage