A Guide To The Historic Signs That Helped Build Hollywood
Keep up with our local independent news
In the new book Hollywood Signs: The Golden Age of Glittering Graphics and Glowing Neon, author and graphic designer Kathy Kikkert takes readers on a visual journey through Hollywood, celebrating the vintage and vibrant signs that have come and gone (and many that remain).
Kikkert joined Larry Mantle on LAist's daily news program, AirTalk, to discuss the new book and why these signs leave an indelible mark on the city's history. Plus, listeners shared some of their favorite iconic signs throughout L.A.
Here are a few signs that helped make Hollywood what it is today, but of course, this barely scratches the surface. Check out Kikkert's book for the deep dive.
The Hollywood sign
No other sign is as iconic to not only Hollywood, but the city of L.A. The picturesque symbol and popular tourist hiking destination was first constructed in 1923 as the "Hollywoodland" sign, but "land" was eventually dropped. The sign celebrates its 100th birthday this year.
Whitley Heights
The Whitley Heights neighborhood, which was established in 1918 by H.J. Whitley, soon became a popular place for movie stars. The Whitley sign was lit in 1920. The sign is no longer standing, but the neighborhood is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Grauman's Egyptian
Sid Grauman opened the Egyptian Theatre in 1922. It was the first movie palace in Hollywood. The sign evolved over time, with a marquee being added in 1927 and updated to what you see here in 1949. Following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, which damaged the building, the marquee was removed and sign recreated.
Radio Room
The luxury lounge off Vine Street hosted upscale entertainment.
Sunset Bowling Center
Bowling alleys started opening in the 1920s. The Sunset Bowling Center in 1939 was the largest alley at the time with 52 lanes. The bright neon colors animated with columns and a set of pins attracted customers. The building is still standing on Sunset. It eventually became Sunset Bronson Studios.
The Brown Derby
The popular local eatery chain opened its first location in Mid-City in 1926. It not only was shaped like a brown derby, but a little brown derby hat was placed on top of the building as well. Locations were topped with big neon Brown Derby signs. All locations closed by the 1980s. The hat sign that topped the Vine Street location was restored by the Museum of Neon Art.
The Frolic Room
The Frolic Room is a popular cocktail bar off Hollywood Boulevard that's been slinging drinks since the 1940s, but according to Kikkert, the dive bar previously operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition. Customers entered the establishment through a secret door from the Pantages Theatre. The multicolor neon sign was created in 1958.
Listen to the conversation
-
Hurricane Hilary is poised to dump several inches of rain on L.A. this weekend. It could also go down in history as the first tropical storm to make landfall here since 1939.
-
Auf Wiedersehen, Alpine Village. Shop Owners Pack Up On Notice That Longtime German American Hub Is ClosingShop owners got 30-day notices to vacate this week but said the new owners reached out to extend that another 30 days. This comes after its weekly swap meet permanently shut down earlier this month.
-
A local history about the extraordinary lives of a generation of female daredevils.
-
LAist's new podcast LA Made: Blood Sweat & Rockets explores the history of Pasadena's Jet Propulsion Lab, co-founder Jack Parsons' interest in the occult and the creepy local lore of Devil's Gate Dam.
-
And what it says about the 'Land Back' movement. “This is our one home. There is no other homeland or mother country. That means everything to us.”
-
In the past five years, women in L.A. and throughout California have started creating a new future for custom car culture.