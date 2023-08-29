Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
LA History

A Guide To The Historic Signs That Helped Build Hollywood

By  Lindsey Wright
Published Aug 29, 2023 10:35 AM
The front cover of Kathy Kikkert's new book "Hollywood Signs" with a shot of Hollywood styled with various neon signs.
Kathy Kikkert's new book takes readers on a visual tour and offers a historic look at the different signs that have made Hollywood what it is over the past decades.
(Courtesy Angel City Press/Kathy Kikkert )
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
I SAW THE SIGN

In the new book Hollywood Signs: The Golden Age of Glittering Graphics and Glowing Neon, author and graphic designer Kathy Kikkert takes readers on a visual journey through Hollywood, celebrating the vintage and vibrant signs that have come and gone (and many that remain).

Kikkert joined Larry Mantle on LAist's daily news program, AirTalk, to discuss the new book and why these signs leave an indelible mark on the city's history. Plus, listeners shared some of their favorite iconic signs throughout L.A.

Here are a few signs that helped make Hollywood what it is today, but of course, this barely scratches the surface. Check out Kikkert's book for the deep dive.

The Hollywood sign

The Hollywood sign is seen as it is repainted in preparation for its 100th anniversary in 2023, in Hollywood on Sept. 28, 2022.
The Hollywood sign is seen as it is repainted in preparation for its 100th anniversary in 2023, in Hollywood on Sept. 28, 2022.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

No other sign is as iconic to not only Hollywood, but the city of L.A. The picturesque symbol and popular tourist hiking destination was first constructed in 1923 as the "Hollywoodland" sign, but "land" was eventually dropped. The sign celebrates its 100th birthday this year.

8:11
As The Hollywood Sign Celebrates The 100th Anniversary Of Its Dedication, We Celebrate The Beloved Hike To Get There

Whitley Heights

People stand alongside old parked cars behind the Whitley Heights sign.
The back of the long-gone Whitley Heights sign.
(Whitley Family Archives)

The Whitley Heights neighborhood, which was established in 1918 by H.J. Whitley, soon became a popular place for movie stars. The Whitley sign was lit in 1920. The sign is no longer standing, but the neighborhood is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Grauman's Egyptian

"Egyptian" is written in gold cursive letters across blue stripes above a theater marquee.
The gold and blue neon sign was installed in 1949.
(Kathy Kikkert Collection)

Sid Grauman opened the Egyptian Theatre in 1922. It was the first movie palace in Hollywood. The sign evolved over time, with a marquee being added in 1927 and updated to what you see here in 1949. Following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, which damaged the building, the marquee was removed and sign recreated.

Radio Room

A stylized sign with a microphone symbol and fictional call letters reads "The Radio Room."
The Radio Room has stylized upright script and a microphone with vibrant neon featuring fictional call letters XYZ.
(The Cliff Wesselmann Collection/Gregory Paul Williams)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The luxury lounge off Vine Street hosted upscale entertainment.

Sunset Bowling Center

Bright neon red letters read "Sunset Bowling Center" behind yellow columns and bowling pins.
The Sunset Bowling Center was the largest bowling alley of its time with 52 lanes.
(Nathan Marsak Collection)

Bowling alleys started opening in the 1920s. The Sunset Bowling Center in 1939 was the largest alley at the time with 52 lanes. The bright neon colors animated with columns and a set of pins attracted customers. The building is still standing on Sunset. It eventually became Sunset Bronson Studios.

The Brown Derby

A bright yellow neon sign reads "The Brown Derby"
The Brown Derby sign was rescued and restored and here hangs at the Museum of Neon Art.
(Kathy Kikkert)

The popular local eatery chain opened its first location in Mid-City in 1926. It not only was shaped like a brown derby, but a little brown derby hat was placed on top of the building as well. Locations were topped with big neon Brown Derby signs. All locations closed by the 1980s. The hat sign that topped the Vine Street location was restored by the Museum of Neon Art.

The Frolic Room

A bright yellow neon sign with multi color accents reads "Frolic Room Cocktails"
The Frolic Room is a popular dive bar off Hollywood Boulevard.
(Kimberley Biehl)

The Frolic Room is a popular cocktail bar off Hollywood Boulevard that's been slinging drinks since the 1940s, but according to Kikkert, the dive bar previously operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition. Customers entered the establishment through a secret door from the Pantages Theatre. The multicolor neon sign was created in 1958.

Listen to the conversation

23:17
'Hollywood Signs' Lights Up The Vibrant, Colorful History Of The Neighborhood's Vintage Signage
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist