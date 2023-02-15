Support for LAist comes from
Made of L.A.
Lindsey Wright

Producer, AirTalk with Larry Mantle (she/her)

I’ve been a producer for AirTalk since 2019. My job is to bring together all kinds of voices, with all kinds of perspectives, to bring you the most informed and interesting conversations of the day. Nothing’s off the table. From breaking news to the best coffee shops in SoCal, I love bringing together community members in ways that enhance our curiosity and sense of place.  

I grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from Indiana University in 2016. I came to LAist from WTIU-WFIU, the joint PBS and NPR affiliate station in Bloomington, Indiana, where I told community stories as a multimedia journalist.  

After work, you can find me with my dogs, Megan and Malibu, likely at a brewery or great restaurant, maybe with a film camera in hand.  

Always happy to connect!  

Email: lwright@scpr.org

Twitter: LindseyWright_

