The Political Fight For Nury Martinez’s Seat (And Other Headlines)

Last October, the city council tape heard ‘round the world was made public. The fallout was huge, leading, for one thing, to the resignation of Los Angeles City Council President, Nury Martinez, who was caught on that tape making racist and other ugly remarks.

Now the moment has arrived to replace her.



Two candidates. Two vastly different resumes.

For months, several candidates have been vying for her San Fernando Valley seat in Council District 6 ; now there’s only two at the top who will square off during the runoff election on June 27: Imelda Padilla and Marisa Alcaraz.

The two women, both from the SFV, may have similar upbringings, but they have particularly different career backgrounds My colleague Frank Stoltze wrote about the political fight between Alcaraz, the “policy nerd” and Padilla, the “community activist” in his latest story.

For Alcaraz, it’s all about the work she’s already done in political offices:

“I know how to write policy. I also know how to work on budgets, how to get resources, how to bring projects to fruition,” Alcaraz told Frank. “I’m a big policy nerd, really.”

For Padilla, it’s all about the work she’s done with communities on the ground:

“My role was to build out a base in the San Fernando Valley,” she said. “I got the community impact statements out here from the neighborhood councils, and got a lot of support from the nonprofits.”

Both have received the support from city hall lobbyists, labor unions and powerful politicians. And both agree on a lot of issues, like increasing the size of the LAPD and using more unarmed response teams for those suffering through mental health crises. But then there are some issues where they do disagree, like banning RVs from residential areas, vehicles that often serve as people’s temporary shelter.

Read the rest of Frank’s article to learn more about these two candidates' similarities and differences here.

Los Angeles city officials are thinking about boosting pay for travel and hospitality employees right before the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics . City Council member Curren Price is proposing an increase to start at $25 an hour, and more affordable healthcare choices.

. City Council member Curren Price is proposing an increase to start at $25 an hour, and more affordable healthcare choices. In 1968, several Latino students from five East L.A. high schools staged a walkout to protest against the discrimination and racism they felt on their campuses. On Wednesday, former student leaders reflected on that eventful time more than 55 years ago during a commemorative plaque unveiling ceremony.

staged a walkout to protest against the discrimination and racism they felt on their campuses. On Wednesday, former student leaders reflected on that eventful time more than 55 years ago during a commemorative plaque unveiling ceremony. A nonprofit in Santa Ana that aims to feed the unhoused is now suing the city for not granting it an operating permit. My colleague Jill Replogle has more.

is now suing the city for not granting it an operating permit. My colleague Jill Replogle has more. California lawmakers are pushing through a bill that, if passed, would create a position for a statewide homelessness coordinator. Some might call the role a homelessness czar. The legislation is headed to the state senate. My colleague Nick Gerda has more on how this position would work.

Some might call the role a homelessness czar. The legislation is headed to the state senate. My colleague Nick Gerda has more on how this position would work. Even with more water in our state, one specific drought rule has been extended. My colleague Erin Stone wrote about why the State Water Resources Control Board decided to continue the ban of using drinkable water on decorative grass for certain properties.

has been extended. My colleague Erin Stone wrote about why the State Water Resources Control Board decided to continue the ban of using drinkable water on decorative grass for certain properties. How do you know for sure if you are tipping service workers ? The truth is, you don’t. Two recent California food service cases in San Francisco and L.A. prove that some facilities are keeping money from their employees.

? The truth is, you don’t. Two recent California food service cases in San Francisco and L.A. prove that some facilities are keeping money from their employees. The beloved Santa Monica video store Vidiots that closed in 2017 has now reopened in Eagle Rock with all the same, great movie titles, plus a movie theater.

has now reopened in Eagle Rock with all the same, great movie titles, plus a movie theater. Should actors get paid for auditioning ? That’s what some grassroots activists are advocating for. Listen to the Airtalk conversation here.

? That’s what some grassroots activists are advocating for. Listen to the Airtalk conversation here. Happy Pride Month! Make sure you check out our guide for all things Pride. Hear the story of Michael Jackson through his glove at The Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater at the Center for Inquiry tonight. Not able to attend the 2023 L.A. Latino International Film Festival? Watch a free outdoor screening of Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot biopic at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes tonight. Get weird at Cadenza , the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Hudson Theatre (The Guild) and watch a sci-fi thriller that will certainly scare the heebie-jeebies out of you on Saturday. Check out all of the events we have in store for you this week.

Remembering Mexico's missing through recipes

A photograph from the "Recetario Para La Memoria" exhibit at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes. (Zahara Gómez Lucini / Courtesy of La Plaza de Cultura y Artes)

There are more than 100,000 people who have been reported as missing in Mexico, and to memorialize them, there’s a new exhibit in L.A. showcasing recipes provided by families of favorite foods. My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas wrote about Recetario Para La Memoria : a recipe book for memory, a new exhibit at the La Plaza Cocina inside of La Plaza de Cultura y Artes downtown.

Ximena Martin, La Plaza’s director of public programs and culinary arts, said this about the exhibit:

“It’s to highlight the power of food and memory, and that memory of our loved ones,” Martin said, “and in this case … to bring acknowledgement to the lost disappeared in Mexico.”

The showcase is open through Nov. 19. Read Leslie’s story for more info.