Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles and SoCal: June 2-4

We’re hoping we start heating up as we head into the days marking the unofficial start of summer (we’re still a few weeks away from the real thing). Whether you’re looking forward to warmth or looking to stay cool, we’ve got an event for you.

Celebrate the start of Pride Month. See a show as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Check out the first night of annual free summer concert series, Grand Performances. Read on for all the details.



Events

Friday, June 2

Silke Otto-Knapp

Regen Projects

6570 Santa Monica Boulevard, L.A.

This art exhibition opens Friday, featuring the work of artist Silke Otto-Knapp — who died last October. Her work depicts dancers and landscapes, utilizing a black-and-white palette. You’ll also find small watercolor studies, photocopied images, and newspaper clippings alongside her finished work. It runs through Aug. 12.

Friday, June 2

For the Love of the Glove (Courtesy of For the Love of the Glove)

For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, As Told by His Glove

The Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater at the Center for Inquiry

2535 W Temple St, L.A.

This musical originally debuted just before the pandemic shutdowns. Now it’s back to tell the story… well, a story of Michael Jackson. It supposes that Jackson’s alleged child abuse, along with other strange behavior, was influenced by an alien glove. You can read more about the off-the-wall adaptation in this story about the original production.

COST: $50 General Admission

Friday, June 2-Sunday, June 4

West Hollywood has been a hub of the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles for decades. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

WeHo Pride Weekend

Multiple locations in West Hollywood

Pride Month is getting underway. One of the most iconic Pride events is West Hollywood’s Pride Weekend. Read our full guide for more on celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride this month, from the Eastside to Compton.

COST: The parade is free, but other parts have varied costs



Friday, June 2-Sunday, June 4

LALIFF (The 2023 L.A. Latino International Film Festival)

Hollywood

The festival started Wednesday and runs through this Sunday. Flamin' Hot and Problemista headline it, but there’s much more. Among the films, premiering is Moe, based on a GLAAD Award-winning play, Dementia. It tells the story of a creator working on a one-person show who throws a going away party, because they’re dying of AIDS. The film was shot on a tight budget in 2005, but is finally being shown for a wider audience. It explores themes of spirituality, gender, and more. You can find more details about the festival in this piece from my colleague Gab Chabrán.

COST: Tickets for screenings start at $15



Friday, June 2: Doors open 6:30 p.m.

Flamin' Hot Community Screening

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 North Main Street, L.A.

Outside the festival, you can find a free outdoor screening of Eva Longoria’s Flamin' Hot biopic at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, telling the story of the Frito-Lay janitor who made Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a phenom. Longoria, who directed the film, will be on hand to introduce the film to members of the cast. She’s also a founding member of the museum’s board. The screening will also have a DJ, plus food and craft vendors — including Flamin' Hot Cheetos-inspired food. Plus, they’ll have interactive photo moments with classic cars, flower walls, and more.

COST: Free



Saturday, June 3

Grand Performances: Son Rompe Pera

California Plaza

350 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

This year’s annual free Grand Performances series kicks off Saturday with cumbia punk marimba rock group Son Rompe Pera. The outdoor events are a blast, offering a chance to enjoy excellent music in a scenic outdoor venue without you having to open your wallet.

COST: Free

Saturday, June 3: 6 p.m.

Cadenza (Hollywood Fringe Festival)

Hudson Theatre (The Guild)

6539 Santa Monica Blvd, L.A.

Get ready to get weird. This is a sci-fi thriller about four amnesiac murderers, trapped in a deadly escape-room-like test. It explores humanity and morality through science, humor, and spirituality. The show is presented by Christian-themed entertainment nonprofit Ezekiel Drama Ministry, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. But the show is designed to be enjoyed by audiences with any set of beliefs.

COST: MORE INFO

Saturday, June 3: 7 p.m.

Eleanora Owen, Evening In Paris with Edith Piaf (Vanie Poyey / Courtesy of The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater )

An Evening In Paris with Edith Piaf

The Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre

10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood

This fundraiser for the nonprofit The Group Rep company features a solo performance celebrating the story of legendary French singer Edith Piaf. Eleanora Owen wrote and performed it, with the performer delivering a night of Piaf’s songs. A wine/cheese/fruits/sweets reception follows the performance. You'll also find both free lot and street parking.

COST: $50

Saturday, June 3: 8 p.m.

5150… A Musical (Hollywood Fringe Festival)

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

This show tells the story of performer Jenna-Rose Hannah’s experience in a mental health hospital. It features original music as the audience sees her find her voice as she works to heal herself — and the mental health breaking point she had to face. Hannah recently released her first single, “Daddy’s Little Girl,” on Spotify.

COST: $12

Saturday, June 3: 2 p.m.

Dear Cario...My Cairo Courtesy of Beyond Baroque )

Dear Cairo... My Dear Cairo

In person at Beyond Baroque & live on YouTube

This multimedia art show combines photos, videos, a Cairo soundscape, Egyptian pop, and a reading of the children’s picture book Egyptian Lullaby. The show’s goal: is to normalize Arab culture for people who are unfamiliar with it, while countering the demonization of Arabs and their negative portrayals in media. Author Zeena M. Pliska will present this show both in-person and live on Youtube, with a photo exhibition portion on exhibit at the L.A. Public Library Venice branch and at indie bookstore Village Well Books and Coffee.

COST: Free

Saturday, June 3: 2-5 p.m.

Constellation, an exhibition from Carla Jay Harris

Xela Institute of Art

2176 Pacific Ave, Long Beach

Come check out this space-y art exhibition from a San Pedro-based artist. She blends techniques including traditional photography, painterly abstraction, and digital collage. She films friends and actors in her home studio as they portray various characters, then extrapolates digitally and places them in her own dreamy computer world. She’ll also draw or paint over prints of the work. This exhibition runs through Sunday, Sept. 3.

Cost: Free (with reservations)

Saturday, June 3

Small bear shake ( Johanna Turner / courtesy of Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy)

Living In A Wildlife Corridor

Boddy House, Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

This exhibition features photography capturing native creatures up-close, along with life-size sculptures giving dimension to the animals seen in these images. You’ll also find a curated selection of original paintings, prints, and drawings exploring the diverse wildlife found at Descanso Gardens. The show is informed by knowledge from Tongva Culture Bearers, scientific and research expertise from conservationists, and insights into conservation in the greater L.A. area. You’ll also be able to learn ways you can help protect and preserve the natural world. It runs through Oct. 1. MORE INFO

Sunday, June 4: 7 p.m.

Party On! A Sober Comedy Show

The Crow

2525 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica

This show presents sober comics as they explore sobriety through humor. The show has headliners who’ve appeared on HBO, Netflix, and late-night shows, sharing their experiences in a way that’s universal. This month’s headliner is Graham Elwood, joined by Mike Muratore, Kay Hanley, and Ally Weinhold, as well as show hosts Laura House and Kim Clevenger.

COST: $20

Sunday, June 4: 8 p.m.

If I'm Good (Courtesy of The Hollywood Fringe Festival )

If I’m Good (Hollywood Fringe Festival)

The Broadwater (Black Box)

6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

This is the West Coast premiere of If I'm Good, which follows two characters from opposite ends of the political spectrum in an exploration of how we got to our current polarized place in America today. The show dives into the absurdities many came to confront during the COVID-19 pandemic, from conspiracy theories to the fragilities of democracy. This is the first of seven performances, running through June 24.

COST: $15

Viewing Pick

Limited series Mrs. Davis recently wrapped its run on Peacock. It’s a show that feels incredibly of the moment with its plot centered around a nun trying to destroy an AI in a world where artificial intelligence is widely beloved. What happens when you seek to destroy the voice that whispers comforting bedtime stories to you at night?

The balance of surrealism, religion, and the exploration of future tech feels hugely original. It’s co-created by The Big Bang Theory comedy writer Tara Hernandez and Lost/Watchmen writer Damon Lindelof, and the show captures both of their energies in a great alchemical reaction. I’m sure this is too weird and specific for a lot of folks (and I understand if this recent Vanity Fair story about the working environment of Lost gives some pause about Lindelof, though he’s also intentionally worked to improve since that time). But the show hit on some of my favorite themes, with a great cast, and nailed the landing on the finale.



Dine and Drink Deals

Celebrate National Donut Day with Danny Trejo & his wax figure (Courtesy of Trejo's Donuts )

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Friday is National Donut Day. Among those encouraging you to get your Homer Simpson on is Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, offering free donuts (1/person) while supplies last. The four signature donuts on offer include Cookie Pop Oreo, Cookie Pop Nutter Butter, Candy Pop with Sour Patch Kids, and Cereal Pop Fruity Pebbles donuts. The event is Friday from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; actor Danny Trejo will be on hand between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. They’ll also give away donuts with ticket purchases at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, with Trejo and his wax figure on the red carpet between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Gracias Madre in West Hollywood will host its Sip & Strut Sundays Drag Bunch every month, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with live drag performances and Pride cocktail specials. The venue will open one hour earlier each week,f featuring a variety of performers each week. Their featured cocktails include Raspado Shaved Ice, Diver Girl, and Tequila-A-GOGO, for $18 each. Reservations are required — you can make yours here.

You can find grab-and-go charcuterie boxes at Fior Di Latte cheese shop at The Hangar at Long Beach Exchange. It’s located near the Long Beach Airport, so if you’re headed on a trip, you can pick up one (or more) of these curated boxes with snackable artisan cheeses. Check out the full menu here.

Kismet Rotisserie just expanded to Studio City — its new location opened Wednesday. The restaurant offers vegetable-forward rotisserie chicken, with what they describe as “a fresh Mediterranean kick.” Kismet prides itself in being a female chef-lead and sustainable in how it sources its food from small farms. You can find Kismet Rotisserie as part of The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge — other restaurants that are part of the venue include Van Leeuwen, Roberta’s, Sugarfish, and others.

Rare Society recently opened in San Clemente. It’s an open-flame, wood-fired, retro-inspired steakhouse. You’ll see the influence of vintage Las Vegas steakhouses and modern dining. You’ll also find sustainably sourced seafood and a progressive cocktail program along with the steak. The restaurant’s meat boards are served to allow for shared, family-style dining.

Editor's note Christine Ziemba is on vacation and will return soon.