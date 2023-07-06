More Vehicles Serving As Shelter For Unhoused Angelenos (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Tent encampments tend to be the most obvious sign of homelessness in a city. They’ve risen up across Los Angeles in recent years in neighborhoods from Venice to Koreatown to Echo Park.

But my colleague David Wagner reported that tents didn’t play as much of a role in this year’s 9% spike in homelessness across the county.

More unhoused people living in their cars

According to the results of the 2023 homeless count, more people are living in their cars and vans.

The number of tents being used on the streets has actually decreased, but the number of cars being used as a warm place to cover someone’s head in L.A. County has increased by 16%. The number of vans is up by 44%.

A large number of L.A.’s unhoused people have been living in vehicles for years, according to one researcher David interviewed, but the focus tends to have been on tents because of their visibility. Encampments have been where L.A. Mayor Karen has targeted her Inside Safe program but, during last week’s press conference announcing the latest homeless count results, she said that the city needs to do more to support Angelenos living in vehicles.

Read David’s story to learn more about who is living in their cars and what this increase in vehicles means for the city and the county.

Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

After three days of striking, hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange Counties went back on the job . But that might not last long as there is still no deal on the table.

. But that might not last long as there is still no deal on the table. Before the final votes had been counted, Imelda Padilla was appointed to represent District 6 on the L.A. City Council by her colleagues. She has been leading in the race and the county registrar will certify her expected win this Friday. District 6 has been without a voting representative on the council since Nury Martinez resigned last fall in scandal.

this Friday. District 6 has been without a voting representative on the council since Nury Martinez resigned last fall in scandal. Court watching in L.A. County is back. La Defensa is relaunching a program and they’re looking for volunteers who can serve as watchdogs for injustices and racial disparities in the courtroom.

in L.A. County is back. La Defensa is relaunching a program and they’re looking for volunteers who can serve as watchdogs for injustices and racial disparities in the courtroom. California Democratic leaders and advocates are divided when it comes to how to drastically change health care. CalMatters Ana B. Ibarra wrote about the bill that would provide a path towards a single-payer model and why people are split on the proposal.

health care. CalMatters Ana B. Ibarra wrote about the bill that would provide a path towards a and why people are split on the proposal. EdSource followed 12 California seniors from the Class of 2022 to track how they fared in life as students who spent most of their high school years living through the COVID-19 pandemic. As it turns out, many graduates of that year say the pandemic affected their college and career decisions.

It seems nearly every business you visit nowadays is asking for a little extra tip . That’s not your imagination. Tipping is on the rise. NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith digs into the three reasons why tipping is getting out of hand.

. That’s not your imagination. Tipping is on the rise. NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith digs into the three reasons why tipping is getting out of hand. Post Citizen Kane, Orson Welles’ other would-be masterpieces were drastically edited by the studios. Now a superfan is attempting to piece together The Magnificent Ambersons back to the filmmaker's original vision.

Inexpensive live shows hard to find

Corbin Bowl, a venue in Tarzana with affordable show. (Veronica Lechuga / LAist)

Even though I will give Ticketmaster hundreds of dollars on the spot to see Beyoncé or Janet Jackson in concert, I love a show that is FREE.99 or an inexpensive concert.

LAist contributor Liz Ohanesian used to attend $5 concerts often. But lately, she’s only attended three shows in nearly two months. What happened? In her latest article, Liz explained how even though there are many inexpensive concerts in L.A., they are now really hard to find.

Why?

One of the big reasons is social media algorithms. Sometimes event flyers that organizers paid to promote don’t pop up on social media until after the show. And it’s hard to keep up with live events that are inexpensive when higher profile and more expensive shows with bigger budgets get more promotion on people’s feeds.

This has led some organizers to do some old-school promotion tactics.

Learn more about what that looks like, and what inexpensive shows you should check out in Liz’s latest piece.