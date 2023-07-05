LA City Council To Vote On Appointing Padilla To District 6 Seat Ahead Of Final Vote Count

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The incoming L.A. city councilmember for district six, which includes North Hollywood and Pacoima, is scheduled to be sworn into office in early August.

But residents might not have to wait that long to get a voting representative.

The city council is considering a motion on Wednesday to appoint front-runner Imelda Padilla to the office while election officials finish certifying the election. The district currently has a non-voting caretaker.

DO I LIVE IN DISTRICT 6? Council District 6 in the San Fernando Valley stretches from Sun Valley on the eastern edge of San Fernando Valley to Lake Balboa, west of the 405. It includes Arleta, Panorama City, Van Nuys, Sun Valley, Lake Balboa, and parts of North Hollywood and North Hills. Input your address here to find out whether you live in this district.

Padilla is replacing former council president Nury Martinez who resigned following the leaked audio scandal last year.

Padilla's opponent Marisa Alcaraz conceded the election on Friday. As of the latest count, Padilla was leading with about 56% of the vote.

Imelda Padilla. (Courtesy of Imelda Padilla)

Padilla is a community organizer and onetime field deputy to Martinez. As a teenager, Padilla and activists fought over the expansion of a landfill in Sun Valley. She also worked for the L.A. Alliance for a New Economy where she pushed to raise the minimum wage in L.A. in 2015.

Padilla received more than $700,000 in contributions from outside groups during her race against Alcaraz, with money coming from the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and the American Beverage Association. When asked by LAist how she will maintain her independence, she said she will keep an open door policy for everyone.

"These people just happened to believe in my ability to get here, and they were right," she said.

On addressing homelessness, Padilla said she'd like to see one, or perhaps two, Inside Safe sites added to her district. The program is L.A. Mayor Karen Bass' signature initiative aimed at getting people off the streets.

"There's definitely spaces and opportunities, especially with a lot of the motels, on places like San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard," she said.

The L.A. City Council will go on recess after Wednesday's meeting. The next vote count update is scheduled for Friday.

What does the city council do? Think of the L.A. City Council as L.A.'s legislature. While the mayor can make proposals and rally public support, it’s the council that writes and passes the laws. They also impose and regulate city taxes and approve city contracts.

There are 15 council seats in L.A. Each person is elected to represent about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. Click here to read more about the work the city council carries out.



LAist's Frank Stoltze and Sharon McNary contributed to this story.