LA Mayor Bass Releases New ‘Inside Safe’ Plan to Combat Homelessness
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Wednesday issued her second executive directive to address the homelessness crisis, ordering her staff to “create a strategy of large-scale citywide coordination.”
The Overview
Bass's "Inside Safe Initiative" will determine “the highest need encampments across the city, especially focusing on encampments that are chronic and have a high demand for services.”
“Today we take a great step forward,” Bass said, adding her plan is designed “to bring people inside from tents and encampments for good.”
Some Details
- Identify interim housing for each person in encampments
- Identify permanent housing resources for each person in encampments
- Create a unit acquisition strategy, including master leasing for both interim and permanent housing options
- Centralize data collection on all relevant matters, including but not limited to encampments, needs surveys, housing availability, housing placements and retention, and designate a lead team to track progress
What’s Next
Bass has created a cabinet of department heads dealing with homelessness led by Chief of Housing and Homeless Solutions Mercedes Marquez and asked for a report back on how to move forward by Mar. 31, 2023.
Go Deeper
The mayor has declared a state of emergency on homelessness, ordered the city to speed up approval of affordable housing, and won a pledge of support from the county Board of Supervisors for her efforts. Here is a look at local reaction to President Biden’s plan to reduce the number of unhoused people 25% by 2025.