Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

LA Mayor Bass Releases New ‘Inside Safe’ Plan to Combat Homelessness

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Dec 21, 2022 3:02 PM
A homeless woman in a blue hat bends over to gather together piles of her belongings, including a large suitcase and a plastic bag.
A homeless woman packs her belongings at a homeless encampment in Echo Park.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Wednesday issued her second executive directive to address the homelessness crisis, ordering her staff to “create a strategy of large-scale citywide coordination.”

The Overview

Bass's "Inside Safe Initiative" will determine “the highest need encampments across the city, especially focusing on encampments that are chronic and have a high demand for services.”

“Today we take a great step forward,” Bass said, adding her plan is designed “to bring people inside from tents and encampments for good.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Some Details

  • Identify interim housing for each person in encampments
  • Identify permanent housing resources for each person in encampments
  • Create a unit acquisition strategy, including master leasing for both interim and permanent housing options
  • Centralize data collection on all relevant matters, including but not limited to encampments, needs surveys, housing availability, housing placements and retention, and designate a lead team to track progress

What’s Next

Bass has created a cabinet of department heads dealing with homelessness led by Chief of Housing and Homeless Solutions Mercedes Marquez and asked for a report back on how to move forward by Mar. 31, 2023.

Go Deeper

The mayor has declared a state of emergency on homelessness, ordered the city to speed up approval of affordable housing, and won a pledge of support from the county Board of Supervisors for her efforts. Here is a look at local reaction to President Biden’s plan to reduce the number of unhoused people 25% by 2025.

What questions or concerns do you have about civics and democracy in Southern California?
Frank Stoltze explores who has power and how they use it at a time when our democratic systems have been under threat.

Related Stories