LA Mayor Bass Releases New ‘Inside Safe’ Plan to Combat Homelessness

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Wednesday issued her second executive directive to address the homelessness crisis, ordering her staff to “create a strategy of large-scale citywide coordination.”



The Overview

Bass's "Inside Safe Initiative" will determine “the highest need encampments across the city, especially focusing on encampments that are chronic and have a high demand for services.”

“Today we take a great step forward,” Bass said, adding her plan is designed “to bring people inside from tents and encampments for good.”



Some Details

Identify interim housing for each person in encampments

Identify permanent housing resources for each person in encampments

Create a unit acquisition strategy, including master leasing for both interim and permanent housing options

Centralize data collection on all relevant matters, including but not limited to encampments, needs surveys, housing availability, housing placements and retention, and designate a lead team to track progress

What’s Next

Bass has created a cabinet of department heads dealing with homelessness led by Chief of Housing and Homeless Solutions Mercedes Marquez and asked for a report back on how to move forward by Mar. 31, 2023.



Go Deeper

