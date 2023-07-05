SoCal Hotel Worker Strike Is On Pause

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

After three days of picketing, hotel workers in L.A. and Orange counties are back on the job today — but that might not last long. María Hernández, a spokesperson for UNITE HERE Local 11, said the strike is on pause and that there’s still no deal.

What are hotel owners saying? Keith Grossman, an attorney who represents the hotel industry's negotiating coalition, said the hotels welcome union members back to work, and that they’re “well-prepared to service guests” if the strike continues.

Why it matters: The union represents 32,000 hotel workers, including cooks, housekeepers and dishwashers. They say they’re calling for better wages and benefits to meet the rising cost of living, especially rent . Hotel operators say elected officials should be held accountable for rising housing costs, not them.

The backstory: The contract for 15,000 unionized workers expired on June 30. Hotel employers have been negotiating with the union since April 20.

What's next: The union’s spokesperson said the strike could resume at any time. In an email statement, she added: “This walkout was the first of many actions that may come this summer.”