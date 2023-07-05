Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

SoCal Hotel Worker Strike Is On Pause

By  Julia Barajas
Published Jul 5, 2023 4:45 PM
People walk around in red shirts with yellow signs that say "On Strike" and "En Huelga"
About 150 hotel workers marched in front of the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown L.A. on July 2, 2023.
(Aaricka Washington
/
LAist )
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

After three days of picketing, hotel workers in L.A. and Orange counties are back on the job today — but that might not last long. María Hernández, a spokesperson for UNITE HERE Local 11, said the strike is on pause and that there’s still no deal.

What are hotel owners saying? Keith Grossman, an attorney who represents the hotel industry's negotiating coalition, said the hotels welcome union members back to work, and that they’re “well-prepared to service guests” if the strike continues.

Why it matters: The union represents 32,000 hotel workers, including cooks, housekeepers and dishwashers. They say they’re calling for better wages and benefits to meet the rising cost of living, especially rent. Hotel operators say elected officials should be held accountable for rising housing costs, not them.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The backstory: The contract for 15,000 unionized workers expired on June 30. Hotel employers have been negotiating with the union since April 20.

What's next: The union’s spokesperson said the strike could resume at any time. In an email statement, she added: “This walkout was the first of many actions that may come this summer.”

Go deeper: SoCal Hotel Workers Go On Strike

Most Read
Best of LAist