Latino Youth Beat Mental Health Stigma (And Other Headlines)

As a first generation Latina of a single mother, Britany Flores says she had to grow up quickly.

Her mom crossed the Mexico-U.S. border alone right before she was born, and had to face many challenges as a new immigrant here. In high school, Flores says she experienced crippling anxiety attacks that made it hard for her to even get out of bed some days.



Latino youths open up about mental health

Flores was eventually diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. It wasn’t an easy journey to get help and, after her diagnosis, Flores realized she wanted to help others through their mental health struggles.

On top of starting graduate school at Pepperdine University to become a clinical psychologist, she is a participant in a new film project that aims to empower Latino youth to become mental health advocates for themselves and others. The goal: to break long-held mental health stigmas in their communities by sharing their own stories.

“Being a Latina of a first generation low-income family, I learned to understand that mental health was... stereotyped and stigmatized in various different ways,” Flores explains.

My colleague Robert Garrova spoke with Flores and other young people involved in the the project — a joint initiative between motivational speaker Josof Sanchez and L.A. County.

There's more news below — just keep reading.

More news

Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Expect high gas prices . My colleague Caitlin Hernández explains why — and where you might find the least expensive gas .

. My colleague Caitlin Hernández explains why — and where you might find the . Musician Dave Stretch is grateful to still be alive. He survived the mass shooting at Cook’s Corner last week and spoke with my colleague Jill Replogle about what happened that night and how he’s recovering from his injuries.

last week and with my colleague Jill Replogle about what happened that night and how he’s recovering from his injuries. ICYMI: El Segundo is the big winner of this year’s Little League World Series. If you ever wondered what it’s like coaching some of the best 12-year-olds baseball players around, read what the team’s manager Danny Boehle has to say in my colleague Manny Valladares' latest story.

some of the around, read what the team’s manager Danny Boehle has to say in my colleague Manny Valladares' latest story. Messi-Mania is here, Angelenos, and local fans have been spending a pretty penny to see him play this weekend when his Inter Miami team goes up against the L.A. Football Club on Sunday. But will he even play — and for how long? Read my colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas story for the latest updates on the game.

is here, Angelenos, and local fans have been spending a pretty penny to see him play this weekend when his Inter Miami team goes up against the L.A. Football Club on Sunday. But will he even play — and for how long? Read my colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas story for the on the game. If you’re looking for some top-tier bagels in SoCal, we’ve got you covered. LAist’s AirTalk listeners gave their picks for the best bagels in town.

in SoCal, we’ve got you covered. LAist’s AirTalk listeners gave their picks for the in town. It’s almost time for the weekend, my friend, and I AM SO EXCITED to wear my chrome outfit to see my fellow queen BEYONCÉ at the SoFi on Friday. But if Beyoncé isn’t in your future, you can still get an out-of-this-world experience at the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend. Or check out the Festival of Philippine Arts & Culture at the Levitt Pavilion this weekend. We've got a whole bunch of fun events compiled in our weekend list .

How I Got Started with WalkGood LA's Etienne Maurice

Etienne Maurice is the founder of WalkGood LA, a wellness community organization in Los Angeles. (Aaricka Washington / LAist)

Michael B. Jordan and I now have something in common: we’ve both found community within a wellness organization called WalkGood LA.

Ever since I attended my very first yoga session hosted by the group at Kenneth Hahn Park, I’ve been hooked. It’s a balm to my soul to see dozens of Black and brown Angelenos who, like me, are taking care of their minds and bodies with breath and movement.

It started three years ago, in June of 2020, in reaction to the stress, anger and frustration caused by the pandemic and numerous counts of racial injustice. As WalkGood’s founder Etienne Maurice explains, he just wanted to create a space for people to breathe. It’s now spread to communities around the city with yoga classes, run clubs, hiking groups and other wellness sessions.

Recently, I joined How To LA podcast host Brian De Los Santos to interview Maurice about how he — and the movement — got started. Listen and read about how protest birthed this wellness movement.