What Southern Californians Say Are The Top-Tier Bagels And Schmear

The bagel’s charms are undeniable: that chewy exterior giving way to a soft interior, with seeds adding that euphoric crunch.

The humble donut-shaped bread has lived many lives: from 13th-century Eastern European staple to sustenance for 19th century Jewish immigrants.

"I think [bagels] are just such a fun immigrant food story that mirrors a lot of other immigrant food stories,” says Shannon Sarna, editor-at-large for The Nosher, a Jewish food website, and author of the cookbooks The Modern Jewish Baker and Modern Jewish Comfort Food.

Dispensing with the myth that you can’t find a good bagel outside of New York City, listeners on LAist 89.3's public affairs program "AirTalk" shared some of their favorite spots for bagels in Southern California.



42nd Street Bagel Cafe

Listener Christine from Claremont recommends 42nd Street Bagel Cafe in Claremont. “They are the best bagels I've ever had outside of New York City…beyond how delicious they are and how expansive their selection is, I love going there because I've been going there for almost 30 years, like since I was a teenager…It's honestly really hard not to get one every day of the week.”



Claremont: 225 N Yale Ave.

New York Bagel & Deli

Robert in West Los Angeles and Stephen in Beverly Hills recommend New York Bagel & Deli in Santa Monica, with Stephen shouting out their bialy.

The Nosher's Shannon Sharna also recommends bialys: “People think they're so similar to bagels, but bagels are boiled and then baked. But a Bialy is actually just baked and it has its signature combination of onions and poppy seeds in the middle.”



Santa Monica: 2216 Wilshire Blvd.

Bagel Boyz

Dylan in San Diego shouts out the “killer” jalapeño cheddar bagel at Bagel Boyz in Santa Clarita.



Santa Clarita: 18580 Via Princessa

The Bagel Broker

Caroline in the Miracle Mile District says, “I love the Bagel Broker on Beverly Boulevard and Grove. I've been to New York and the Bagel Broker is definitely the best bagel place around.”

Kristen in Studio City has a more personal reason for recommending the Bagel Broker, “It's been around since 1987. Everything is homemade. And that's where I met my husband—he's the owner.”



Los Angeles: 7825 Beverly Blvd

Hank's Bagels

Dan in Hollywood says that the bagels at Hank's Deli are “made very close to New York style.”



Burbank, Calabasas, and Sherman Oaks: Multiple locations

Bagel Nosh Deli

Albert in the Fairfax District’s favorite bagels are at Bagel Nosh. "Not to disparage any competitors, but their bagels are the best I've found in Los Angeles.”

He also offered listeners a cautionary tale: be careful when slicing your bagel.



Santa Monica: 1629 Wilshire Blvd.

East Coast Bagel

“I'm very particular about my sesame bagels,” says Susie in Marina Del Rey. The ones at East Coast Bagel are up to her standards.



Marina Del Rey: 4375 Glencoe Ave Ste. D-4 Unit

Plus a few more...

Listeners also recommended:



