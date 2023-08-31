Best Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 1 - 4

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Best Things To Do newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

Immerse yourself in a theatrical production of vampirical happenings. Listen to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert. Watch The Goonies. Attend the West Adams Block Party.



Events

Friday, Sept. 1 - Saturday, Sept. 2; Monday, Sept. 4

Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood

Beyoncé’s world tour finally stops in L.A. for three nights. Expect Queen Bey to bring her A-game to the tracks from Renaissance (2022), which she performs with her older material in between. Remember to give yourself plenty of time to get to the stadium.

COST: From $198; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 1 - Monday, Sept. 4

fangs!

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

This immersive experience transports guests back to a European village in the 1800s (and what better location than Heritage Square). In this theatrical production, the villagers are on the eve of selecting one of their daughters as the year's Harvest Queen. One of the teenage girls is having mysterious dreams about a stranger in her bedroom — and vampiric madness is about to grip the town. Comfortable shoes are highly recommended as the experience will require walking over the large campus for the performance. If you can’t make fangs! this weekend, there are additional dates through Sunday, Nov. 12 at Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena.

COST: $75; MORE INFO

Look under the hood at the Petersen Museum this weekend. (Nathan Van Egmond / on Unsplash)

Friday, Sept. 1 - Monday, Sept. 4

Hoods Up! Labor Day Weekend Edition

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum lifts the hoods on some of the most iconic vehicles in their collection this weekend. Bring your fav car enthusiast to view some of the most complex motors that power some of the rarest cars in the world. More than 150 cars will be on view (and more in their vault).

COST: $10.95 - $19.95; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 1 - Saturday, Sept 2

Festival of Philippine Arts & Culture

Levitt Pavilion

W. 6th and S. Park View streets, MacArthur Park

The Filipino cultural organization FilAm Arts with Levitt Pavilion presents the 29th Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC) this Labor Day Weekend, showcasing artistic performances, cultural activities, and a diverse marketplace. The festival kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. with "Flashback Friday," a musical journey through the iconic sounds of the ‘90s.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 1 - Saturday, Sept. 2; 8 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

David Newman conducts the LA Phil through the score of the sixth episode of the Star Wars saga. Watch the film on the big screen with the orchestra performing John Williams’ legendary music live to picture.

COST: $22 - $184; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 1; 9 p.m.

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band

The Lodge Room

104 N. Ave 56, 2nd floor, Highland Park

Comedians and actors Ken Marino and David Wain, co-founders of the legendary sketch comedy group The State, are both middle-aged dads. They’re now also wannabe rockstars who play a wide range of tunes with friends (not all dads or middle-aged) and guests. All ages.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 2; 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

DTSA First Saturday ArtWalk

Various locations in downtown Santa Ana

The all-ages, community-based arts showcase takes place the first Saturday of each month, featuring live art and music, dancing under the stars, and more than 20 art galleries and studios with rotating exhibitions and performances. This weekend, one of the participating venues, CSUF’s Grand Central Art Center, welcomes artist Lorena Ochoa, who shares insight into her work and current exhibition SE BUSCA at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach celebrates the end of summer. (Mark Compton / Paséa Hotel & Spa)

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Monday, Sept. 4

Summer Forever Festival

Paséa Hotel & Spa

21080 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

The oceanfront resort holds Labor Day festivities all weekend long, including a Spirits Festival on the Ocean Lawn (Sept. 2), a pool party at Ninth Island Pool (Sept. 3) and a rooftop Bubble Brunch at Treehouse Lounge on Sunday.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 3; 12 - 8 p.m.

West Adams Block Party

5419 W. Adams Blvd., West Adams

The community event features two stages of musical performances, art installations, local vendors, food trucks and curated educational and sports programming for kids. The powerhouse performance lineup includes Arrested Development, D Smoke, Soulection, Battlecat, Medusa, Georgia Ann Muldrow and others.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 3; 8 p.m.

The Goonies

Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Spend a summer night watching the Goonies (Mikey, Mouth, Data and Chunk) embark on a quest for pirate treasure. The 1985 coming-of-age comedy adventure featured Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan and a number of other future stars. All ages.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO



Sunday, Sept. 3; 3 - 8 p.m.

The Yacht Or Nyacht Podcast/Billion Dollar Record Club Podcast Launch Party

The Offbeat Bar

6316 York Blvd., Highland Park

The creators of the 2005 Yacht Rock web series host a launch party to celebrate the release of their two new music podcasts: The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast and Billion Dollar Record Club. Podcast hosts J.D. Ryznar, Hunter Stair, David B. Lyons and “Hollywood” Steve Huey spin all-vinyl sets at the event, and attendees can pepper the DJs with their “Yacht or nyacht?" questions while noshing on complimentary snacks.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 3; 8 p.m.

LL Cool J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live

Kia Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour marks LL Cool J’s first headlining arena tour in 30 years. He’s collaborating in a “nonstop musical mash-up” with performers joining in a continuous musical set backed by The Roots. The lineup also includes DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice T.

COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO

Nike presents a weekend of running-centric events at its pop-up at the House of Good in Venice. (Florian Wehde / on Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

Sole Support Group Run + Mobility Class

Nike presents a weekend of running-centric events at its pop-up at the House of Good in Venice. One of the events is a 30-minute Sole Support group run to Venice Beach on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by a cool-down recovery and mobility class led by Nike Run Club Coach Bec Wilcock. Both sessions are free with RSVP. Other happenings at the pop-up include a live panel discussion + podcast recording, art installation and tunes from DJs throughout the weekend.

Viewing Pick

Big Screen Pee-Wee: A Paul Reubens 4-Film Marathon

On Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m., American Cinematheque presents Big Screen Pee-Wee: A Paul Reubens 4-Film Marathon at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. Attend a movie marathon dedicated to the late Paul Reubens — best known as his iconic character, Pee-Wee Herman. The films included in the marathon are Matilda at 3 p.m., Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure at 4:50 p.m., Big Top Pee-Wee at 6:30 p.m. and Mystery Men at 8:05 p.m. There will be brief intermissions between films. A ticket includes entry to all films in the marathon. Tickets are $15 - $20.

Indulge in gelato this weekend at the Gelato Festival in Hollywood. (Courtesy of the Gelato Festival World Masters )

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Celebrate gelato this weekend (Sept. 2 -3) as the Gelato Festival World Masters takes over Ovation Hollywood. In addition to tasting the gelato in competition, stick around to watch live demos from some of L.A.’s most celebrated chefs and pastry masters and have the chance to buy a pint of the new Lemon Ricotta gelato, a collaboration between Giada De Laurentiis' Giadzy x Gelato Festival. Tickets: $15 - $60.

takes over Ovation Hollywood. In addition to tasting the gelato in competition, stick around to watch live demos from some of L.A.’s most celebrated chefs and pastry masters and have the chance to buy a pint of the new Lemon Ricotta gelato, a collaboration between Giada De Laurentiis' Giadzy x Gelato Festival. The Melrose Tequila Festival takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Melrose Place in West Hollywood. Sip on hand-crafted cocktails, sample tequila-infused treats and enjoy live entertainment throughout the night. The tequila lineup includes Teremana Tequila, Lobos 1707 Tequila, El Cristiano, Rancho De La Luna Mezcal and Mijenta Tequila. Tickets: $35.

Del Taco recently introduced three menu items featuring its new Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket : Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla ($6.49), the Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito ($8.99), and the Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries ($6.99). The BBQ brisket items are available for a limited time only.

: Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla ($6.49), the Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito ($8.99), and the Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries ($6.99). The BBQ brisket items are available for a limited time only. The Malibu Chili Cook-Off & Fair returns from Sept. 1 to 4 with plenty of food vendors, entertainment and carnival rides. Although chili lovers can buy a number of varieties of chili, including vegan and vegetarian options, all weekend long, the 40th annual chili competition featuring professional and amateur chefs takes place on Saturday, Sept. 3. Admission tickets run $20 to $150.

returns from Sept. 1 to 4 with plenty of food vendors, entertainment and carnival rides. Although chili lovers can buy a number of varieties of chili, including vegan and vegetarian options, all weekend long, the 40th annual chili competition featuring professional and amateur chefs takes place on Saturday, Sept. 3. Admission tickets run $20 to $150. Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge launches a new coffee program on Friday, Sept. 1, near the Garden’s entrance. The newly designed Jones Coffee Roasters trailer is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to closing, offering coffee blends, pastries, and breakfast treats. Every visitor coming on opening day (9/1) receives a free drip coffee (as supplies last). Garden entry is not required to stop by the coffee trailer.