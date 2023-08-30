Labor Day Gas Prices Will Be High. Here’s Why

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

If you’re planning a trip for Labor Day, make sure to have extra money for gas. Los Angeles prices are rising steadily — up to $5.37 on average as of Wednesday — outpacing gas costs in other states.

Why are gas prices so high in California? While more than 90% of our oil comes from in-state refiners , things like the state’s higher gas taxes, global political issues and storms can cumulatively affect prices at the pump. (Refineries didn’t report shutdowns, however after Tropical Storm Hilary, according to AAA .) A big driver right now is the seasonal switch to the summer oil blend, which is formulated for hotter weather and more expensive to make, raising wholesale prices.

What can I expect for Labor Day? Prices are rising but the pace has slowed since last week, AAA says . During the summer, we typically pay around $1.50 more than the national average for regular gas , and that’s even more in L.A. AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe expects costs to be similar to last year’s gas prices, but that could land us anywhere in the $5 to $6 per gallon range — depending on where you go.