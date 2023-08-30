Labor Day Gas Prices Will Be High. Here’s Why
Topline:
If you’re planning a trip for Labor Day, make sure to have extra money for gas. Los Angeles prices are rising steadily — up to $5.37 on average as of Wednesday — outpacing gas costs in other states.
Why are gas prices so high in California? While more than 90% of our oil comes from in-state refiners, things like the state’s higher gas taxes, global political issues and storms can cumulatively affect prices at the pump. (Refineries didn’t report shutdowns, however after Tropical Storm Hilary, according to AAA.) A big driver right now is the seasonal switch to the summer oil blend, which is formulated for hotter weather and more expensive to make, raising wholesale prices.
What can I expect for Labor Day? Prices are rising but the pace has slowed since last week, AAA says. During the summer, we typically pay around $1.50 more than the national average for regular gas, and that’s even more in L.A. AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe expects costs to be similar to last year’s gas prices, but that could land us anywhere in the $5 to $6 per gallon range — depending on where you go.
Where is the cheap gas at? If you want to avoid those $6 or (dear god) $7 pumps, there are some hacks. Skip the Shells and Chevrons. If you have a Costco or Sam’s Club card, their cheaper pumps are cost-savers. You can also try GasBuddy, where members contribute to a real-time list of the top 10 cheap gas stations in different cities. Find statewide stations here and L.A. ones here.
-
The location in East Hollywood is the fourth official crosswalk to replace Crosswalk Collective LA's "unauthorized" efforts. Other DIY crosswalks have been removed by city officials.
-
Step one: Pull out that phone and snag photos of the pothole and car damage.
-
If you’ve ever seen a street name that has multiple versions like drive, place and road, this one’s for you. It makes little sense now, but there’s an old reason for it.
-
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
-
L.A. parking rules are confusing (and enraging). This guide will help.
-
We all know LAX is a necessary evil, but can that ever change? Here’s your guide to the airport’s hacks, history and future.