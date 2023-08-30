Support for LAist comes from
Labor Day Gas Prices Will Be High. Here’s Why

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Aug 30, 2023 3:21 PM
A close up of an outdoor gas price sign in front of the 76 station. Full serve costs as follows: $7.30 a gallon for regular, $7.44 a gallon for plus, and $7.59 for premium. For self serve, it costs as follows: $6.25 a gallon for regular, $6.39 a gallon for plus, and $6.54 a gallon for premium.
Gasoline prices at the Union 76 gas station on August 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. We know not every gas station around L.A. is this expensive, but it sure feels that way!
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

If you’re planning a trip for Labor Day, make sure to have extra money for gas. Los Angeles prices are rising steadily — up to $5.37 on average as of Wednesday — outpacing gas costs in other states.

Why are gas prices so high in California? While more than 90% of our oil comes from in-state refiners, things like the state’s higher gas taxes, global political issues and storms can cumulatively affect prices at the pump. (Refineries didn’t report shutdowns, however after Tropical Storm Hilary, according to AAA.) A big driver right now is the seasonal switch to the summer oil blend, which is formulated for hotter weather and more expensive to make, raising wholesale prices.

What can I expect for Labor Day? Prices are rising but the pace has slowed since last week, AAA says. During the summer, we typically pay around $1.50 more than the national average for regular gas, and that’s even more in L.A. AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe expects costs to be similar to last year’s gas prices, but that could land us anywhere in the $5 to $6 per gallon range — depending on where you go.

Where is the cheap gas at? If you want to avoid those $6 or (dear god) $7 pumps, there are some hacks. Skip the Shells and Chevrons. If you have a Costco or Sam’s Club card, their cheaper pumps are cost-savers. You can also try GasBuddy, where members contribute to a real-time list of the top 10 cheap gas stations in different cities. Find statewide stations here and L.A. ones here.

