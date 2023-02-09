LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest; The Police Union Was Outraged

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

A lot of us don’t really think about the job of the Los Angeles City Controller. If I asked you right now, could you tell me what the controller actually does? Well, if you don’t know, the City Controller serves as the chief accounting officer. They are responsible for things like audits, payroll and managing spending. But how they fulfill their position could look different depending on who is in the role.



Kenneth Meija's Active Approach As Controller

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



In my colleague Frank Stoltze’s latest story, he wrote about how the newly elected L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia is hoping to take a more active approach. For example, last month, after the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Mejia and his team showed up to a protest outside of L.A. Police Department headquarters. They didn’t show up to join the rally, they showed up to observe how the police department was making use of taxpayer’s money. How many officers were working and what other resources were used? How is the department applying their budget and operations to do its job?

In an interview with LAist, Mejia said the following:

“We are trying to provide current, on-the-ground information on exactly what our payroll is getting us,” Mejia told LAist. “Usually you do an audit that looks back a year, two years, three years and you know it takes time.”

The police union, however, was outraged. Find out why the union was upset and how Mejia views his role as the city’s accountant by reading Frank’s storyhere.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)



The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors wants birthing Angelenos to have easier access to a doula , should they want one. They voted unanimously for county staff to compile a report looking at how this effort could be supported, funded and implemented.

, should they want one. They voted unanimously for county staff to compile a report looking at how this effort could be supported, funded and implemented. Also on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after the Monterey Park mass shooting, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors passed two gun control regulations. My colleague Elly Yu has all of the details about these measures, including the legal challenges up ahead.

up ahead. The L.A. City Council approved more than $800,000 in contracts to provide assistance to librarians and other library staff to train them should they encounter someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

should they encounter someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis. In Wilmington, oil refineries and freeways are king , making its air pollution some of the worst in L.A. County, and we know what damage that can cause to people’s health. My colleagues Gillian Morán Pérez and Erin Stone wrote about how some community members are on a mission to bring more e-bikes, as well as bike lanes and speed bumps, to the predominantly Latino neighborhood.

, making its air pollution some of the worst in L.A. County, and we know what damage that can cause to people’s health. My colleagues Gillian Morán Pérez and Erin Stone wrote about how some community members are on a mission to bring more e-bikes, as well as bike lanes and speed bumps, to the predominantly Latino neighborhood. Did you know that a super bloom may not be guaranteed in our future? Even with all of our rain? Surprisingly, the reality is, there actually hasn’t been enough rain for a humongous bloom. My colleague Jacob Margolis reported on what’s going on and where you can travel to see flowers.

The Walt Disney Co. has suffered some tough losses via their streaming platforms. Billions of dollars have been lost and its stock price plummeted. Though things are looking slightly rosier, Disney's reinstated CEO Bob Iger announced he’ll be laying off 7,000 workers.

I get so warm and fuzzy when I hear about how people found the love of their lives. Ahead of Valentine's Day next week, my team and I want to hear about how you found love. Tell us your authentic L.A. love story here. You have until this Friday to do so. We’ll be sharing some of the best ones on V-Day.

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait... One More Thing

Nachos For Super Bowl Sunday?

Chef nachos at Happy Taco in Pico-Union are topped with beef, chicken, and shrimp. (Brian Feinzimer / LAist)

The Super Bowl may be a few days away, but if you’re anything like me, you’re already thinking about the food you’ll be chowing down with your homies. Nachos might be on your list. They are definitely a classic fan favorite and the cool thing about nachos is that there’s a variety of ways to make them. Good thing Gab Chabrán, LAist’s associate editor for Food and Culture, has five nacho joints that you should try in L.A.

I don’t want to give it all away, but I will say that there is something for everyone in his latest article. If you love birria, shrimp, or jackfruit on your nachos, he has places for you. Are you interested in trying something that resembles a nacho birthday cake? What about some seasoned nachos that may taste like upscale Doritos? Check out all the places you should try just in time for game night here.