Food

Super Bowl Sunday Got You Peckish? Here’s Our Choice Of Cheesy, Crunchy Nacho Joints Around LA

By  Gab Chabrán
Published Feb 9, 2023 5:30 AM
A top a red plastic tray there's a white, round paper plate full of chunks of brown carne asada meet, grilled shrimp, shredded chicken, all drizzled with yellow nacho cheese. The plate also features a pico de gallo mixture of red tomato chunks, purple onions, and green cilantro. On the right side of the plate there's pieces of jalapeno peppers and in the middle dollops of sour cream and guacamole. In the top right corner of the frame there are two small plastic cups with red and green salsas.
Happy nachos at Happy Taco in Pico-Union are topped with beef, chicken, and shrimp.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)
IN THIS ARTICLE

You may be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday with a layered pile of sauce-laden nachos nearby. Or you may be looking for a place where you can experience that perfect nacho bite with a crowd of hungry friends.

Whatever situation you find yourself in, we’ve got you covered with some stellar eatery recommendations, across a range of styles, flavors and textures, that will leave you officially nacho-satisfied.

El Señor Taco

South L.A.

On top of a metal surface there is a white styrofoam to-go box filled with tortilla chips smothered in sour cream, a red sauce, cheese, green salsa, and topped with shredded meat. In the upper left corner, out of focus, there is a glass Coca Cola bottle.
Birria nachos at El Señor Taco.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

(Our pick: birria de chivo nachos.)

Wandering up to the tiny counter window at El Señor Taco (no website) with its simple yet classic airbrushed signage overhead already feels like you're in the right place.

Oversaturated color photographs of tacos dorados, chalupas and gorditas adorn the wall of the cozy indoor patio, as well as a handwritten menu that contains the two words we’re here for today: birria nachos.

The Brief

Now, let’s get something out of the way. Birria had its zeitgeist moment a few years back when it seemed to be everywhere. But more often than not it was birria de res, which is made from beef. Purists will argue that beef birria is not true birria, because the only true birria is made from goat — birria de chivo.

It's for that exact reason that we’re paying a visit to Señor Taco, where the only birria on the menu is de chivo. It comes on a tray with an ample pile of tortilla chips under a warm blanket of beans and cheese. Succulent chunks of gamey-tasting goat meat are layered and tucked under delightful pools of crema, avocado sauce, and a potent bright red salsa, offering crunch, heat and gooeyness in one delicious bite.

The facade of a light brown colored taco shops with colorful lettering that reads "El Señor Taco" and "Nachos." A person can be seen walking by with a rolling backpack on the sidewalk in front of the taco shop.
El Señor Taco on Florence Avenue in South L.A.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

1517 E Florence Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90001
Sunday- Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

Happy Taco

Pico-Union

A top a red plastic tray there's a white, round paper plate full of chunks of brown carne asada meet, grilled shrimp, shredded chicken, all drizzled with yellow nacho cheese. The plate also features a pico de gallo mixture of red tomato chunks, purple onions, and green cilantro. A hand enters the frame pouring yellow nacho cheese from a white cup onto the plate.
Happy nachos at Happy Taco in Pico-Union are topped with beef, chicken, and shrimp.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

(Our pick: Happy nachos made with the holy trinity of beef, chicken, and shrimp.)

Nestled on an idyllic corner of the Pico-Union is where you’ll find Happy Taco, and if you think the name connotes bursts of sunshine and rainbows, you aren’t far off in terms of what’s in store for you. There's another walk-up window, with a deep menu that ranges from breakfast burritos to the nacho-adjacent carne asada fries. But if it’s the delectable nachos you desire, then nachos you shall have.

We recommend the Happy nachos, topped with beef, chicken, and shrimp, since apparently three is the magic number when it comes to these nachos.

This mixture of toppings is cooked and seasoned like a stir-fry or hibachi, with a sweet and savory unifying force. So good in fact, it steals the show away from the velvety layer of nacho cheese underneath. Truth be told, we could go either way when it comes to nacho cheese, but here at Happy Taco, it's still quite good in quality.

While you're eating your Happy Taco nachos, you might find yourself transported back to those nostalgia-filled days of skinned knees, Big League Chew bubble gum and after-school snacks. The nachos here are the grown-up version of that, saved from terminal greasiness by large juicy chunks of tomato, pickled jalapeño and fresh-tasting dollops of sour cream and guacamole.

A large white apartment in the background and in the fore ground a smaller brick building with a blue mural of palm trees and sky. Atop the brick building there's a green, white, and red sign with a taco with a happy face and sombrero that reads "Happy Taco."
Happy Taco in Pico-Union.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

1309 Hoover St., Los Angeles, CA 90006
Open daily, 8 a.m. -11 p.m.

Sky’s Gourmet Tacos

Mid-City

Atop a wooden table there's a white, square plate full of tortilla chips smothered in black beans, yellow melted cheese, green cilantro leaves, and red cubes of tomatoes. The photos is taken from above looking down at the plate.
The star of the nachos at Sky’s in Mid-City are the seasoned corn tortilla chips.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

(Our pick: any nachos with soul-filled Doritos-like chips.)

In a charming section of Mid-City, off yet another section of Pico Boulevard, sits Sky’s Gourmet Tacos. For Angelenos in the know, the food at Sky’s represents a longstanding 30-year union of Black and Brown cuisines, where soul-filled tacos feature such delicacies as filet mignon, lobster, and crawfish.

But it’s the regular nachos that are calling our name today. They come with any and all of the aforementioned toppings, in a size that’s perfect for one person to enjoy. Of course, there are some gargantuan-sized trays that we won’t ever turn down, especially with a good group of friends who like to imbibe such nacho hedonism, but when you are on your own and in need of a quick bite, Sky’s is most definitely where it’s at.

The chips themselves are the real star, made with a special seasoned salt packing a flavorful punch. A slightly apt comparison would be homemade Doritos that have been prepped with care.

There are plenty of flavor combinations, but we opted for the simple pinto bean with just a light sprinkling of grated melted cheese topped with diced tomatoes and cilantro. The unique flavor of the chips combined with fresh whole beans, (which can also be black beans), makes for a distinctive bite. You’ll no doubt soon be planning your next visit to come back and sample the rest of the menu.

A white, Spanish-style building with archways and a brown awning. At the top of the building there is a green sign that reads "Skys." Next to the building is the entrance to the parking lot with a black gate on either side. A woman wearing black pants and shirt walks out of that entrance.
The food at Sky’s represents a long-standing union of Black and Brown cuisines for over 30 years.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

5303 W. Pico Blvd., Suite #01, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Open daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

La Chuperia

Various locations

On a dark orange table there's a square metal tray loaded with tortilla chips topped with yellow melted cheese, and drizzled with white cream. Chunks of green avocado and red tomato can be seen. In the background there's a goblet full of a red liquid with large shrimp and pieces of green cucumber hanging on the rim. In the middle, facing downwards is a bottle of Pacifico beer drizzled with a red sauce.
The Chuper nachos and a michelada at La Chuperia in Lincoln Heights.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

(Our pick: carne asada and al pastor featuring tasty layers, kind of like a nacho birthday cake.)

It’s hard to pinpoint when La Chuperia became the undisputed nacho destination of northeast Los Angeles, but we are extremely glad it is.

Over a period of 10 years or so, it’s morphed from a family torta-owned spot to a go-to venue for watching sports, with stellar happy hour options like craft beer-inspired micheladas and solid appetizer offerings. There are currently locations in Alhambra and Exposition Park, but we visited the original Lincoln Heights location, off Mission Road near USC county hospital.

The smallish bar and patio area are in no way a signifier in terms of the nacho experience you’re about to embark on. Arriving on a tray the size of half a baking sheet, a mound of chips, filling to the corners, comes showered in a confetti-esque fashion with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, thin swirls of sour cream and medium carved-out chunks of avocado. Lying beneath is a combination of chicken, asada, al pastor and chorizo.

The final, heavily layered product almost resembles a nacho birthday cake, liberally drizzled with house salsa for good measure.

The Chuper nachos are the type that require a fork, ensuring you get as much nacho as you are owed. Inside the small bar area, the soundtrack casually flips from the 90s and early 2000s hip-hop with the occasional narco corrido, making for one hell of a celebratory mood to match the joyous dish.

A brick building with a black sign that reads "La Chuperia" can be seen in the background. In the four ground three men stand in a huddle in the front patio of the bar.
La Chuperia became the undisputed nacho destination of northeast Los Angeles.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

Alhambra
118 W Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801
Tuesday-Wednesday 4 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Friday-Sunday 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

Exposition Park
3742 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90007
Tuesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Lincoln Heights
1145 N Mission Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90033
Tuesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Seabirds

Various locations

Atop a white marble table there's a round white plate full of yellow tortilla chips loaded with redish jackfruit, a salmon pink cream sauce, green cilantro leaves, and purple onion chunks.
The vegan nachos at Seabird's Kitchen feature Korean-style jackfruit, black beans, chipotle cream, and almond feta.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

(Our pick: perfectly-tasty vegan jackfruit nachos.)

With its cool cozy locations along the ever-popular 4th Street in Long Beach, Costa Mesa, and most recently Los Feliz, Seabirds has a funky yet sunny decor and a vegan menu boasting taquitos made with purple potatoes and large kale salads.

The jackfruit nachos consist of Korean-style shredded jackfruit with added spice, a substantial tangy-meets-savory topping, along with black beans, a light drizzle of chipotle sour cream, and a proper dusting of their almond feta, which you won’t be able to get enough of after a few bites.

There’s something to be said for these particular nachos, a perfect accompaniment to good conversation with family or friends. They're the kind that aren’t too filling, yet still have enough flavor to make you savor each bite. You’ll soon forget you have vegan nachos, and before you know it, they’ll be all gone.

The interior of a restaurant. On the left of frame there's an abstract mural with shades of pink, blue, and beige. On the right of frame sitting by a window at a wooden table there's a woman wearing a bright pink long sleeve shirt, white overalls, and a brown baseball cap. There are two white mugs at her table as she looks out of the window.
Seabirds Kitchen, a vegan restaurant, has locations in Long Beach, Los Feliz, and Costa Mesa.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)

Costa Mesa
2930 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monday-Friday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Saturday- Sunday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Long Beach
975 E. 4th St., Long Beach, CA 90802
Monday-Friday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.


Los Feliz
2138 Hillhurst Ave., Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Monday- Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday- Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Do you have a question about food in LA — or something you want to tell us about?
Gab Chabrán reports and edits stories about food and its place in LA's diverse cultures and communities. Curious about a specific regional cuisine or have a recommendation for a hole-in-the-wall you love? Are you looking for the best place to take your kid for lunch? We’d love to hear from you. Drop us a line.

