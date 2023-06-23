How To Reduce Your Mosquito Risk This Summer (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

One of my favorite summertime activities is having all day, all night family backyard parties. The food, fellowship and games make for setting quality core memories that you and your loved ones will remember for a lifetime.

But one core memory I know you and I DON’T want is the experience of getting bit by mosquitoes.



Summer is here. West Nile Virus is too.

My colleague Jackie Fortiér looked into risks we’ll face this summer from these annoying (and sometimes deadly) flying insects and reports that while the cool weather has kept them mostly away for now, they will likely come out as the days get hotter. And with that comes the risk of contracting West Nile Virus, which some mosquitoes carry.

Jackie spoke with Aiman Halai, a medical epidemiologist with the Los Angeles Department of Public Health: “We are still waiting and watching, and as the days get warmer, we'll start to see more mosquitoes and some of them will be infected,” Halai said. “We don’t know yet how severe this season will be.”

So how do we prevent those pesky, little mosquitoes from ruining our good times with family and friends?

I’m glad you asked. Halai gave Jackie a few tips on how we can avoid being a piece of steak for mosquitoes. The most important step is to get rid of any standing water around your house. Other tips include:



Fixing torn window screens

Using bug repellants

Wearing long sleeves and pants

Staying inside at dawn and dusk as much as you reasonably can

Jackie has more information about the threat of mosquitoes and the effects of West Nile Virus on both animals and humans.

Supporters of Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price held a rally in his defense on Thursday, pleading that the council not suspend him while his charges go through the judicial process. Price has been accused of embezzlement of public funds, among other counts.

held a rally in his defense on Thursday, pleading that the council not suspend him while his charges go through the judicial process. Price has been accused of embezzlement of public funds, among other counts. L.A. Metro officials voted for staff to create a public safety in-house plan, but some transit justice advocates see it as policing. My colleague Robert Garrova wrote about advocates’ concerns on the resolution.

but some transit justice advocates see it as policing. My colleague Robert Garrova wrote about advocates’ concerns on the resolution. A federal judge on Thursday signed off on a landmark agreement between the American Civil Liberties Union and L.A. County improve the shape of the county’s historically problematic jail system. My colleague Daniel Martinez has everything you need to know about jail conditions at the Inmate Reception Center, key provisions and what’s being done about other jail facilities.

My colleague Daniel Martinez has everything you need to know about jail conditions at the Inmate Reception Center, key provisions and what’s being done about other jail facilities. Sea mammals are dying off the coast of Southern California and a toxic algae bloom is believed to be the reason. While these blooms are normal, and have occurred off and on in the last 20 years, this one appears to be expanding. My colleague Jacob Margolis wrote about why it can be so harmful to sea lions and dolphins.

is believed to be the reason. While these blooms are normal, and have occurred off and on in the last 20 years, this one appears to be expanding. My colleague Jacob Margolis wrote about why it can be so harmful to sea lions and dolphins. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for his role in leading investigations into President Trump's potential ties to Russia. NPR’s Barbara Sprunt has more behind their decision and Schiff’s response.

for his role in leading investigations into President Trump's potential ties to Russia. NPR’s Barbara Sprunt has more behind their decision and Schiff’s response. Daniel Joseph “DJ” Rodriguez, from Fontana, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after using a stun gun on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. NPR’s Jaclyn Diaz has more insight.

NPR’s Jaclyn Diaz has more insight. What do you know about Hollywood’s first Black movie star, Noble Johnson? Not only was he the first Black person to write a Hollywood movie and the only one to star in a silent-era film, he also was one of the longest-running actors in the business. Read my colleague Monica Bushman’s fascinating story about this multi-hyphenate man and listen to the latest episode of the Academy podcast.

Noble Johnson? Not only was he the first Black person to write a Hollywood movie and the only one to star in a silent-era film, he also was one of the longest-running actors in the business. Read my colleague Monica Bushman’s fascinating about this multi-hyphenate man and listen to the latest episode of the Academy podcast. Looking for some fun this weekend? Tour through the Friends Experience at the Lakewood Center. Explore the wild, wild west at the Imagined Wests Exhibition Preview Day at the Autry Museum. Or jam out at the Dum Dum Fest at The Echo. Check out these events and more in this weekend’s list.



Can plastic homes help solve the homelessness crisis?

The inside common area of a living unit at LifeArk affordable plastic modular homes in El Monte. (Brian Feinzimer / LAist)

As kids, many of us enjoyed creating buildings with Legos or Duplo blocks. But what about building actual homes out of plastic? Could that really work? And could it help put a dent in the homelessness crisis quickly?

My colleague Josie Huang wrote about how Charles Wee, an architect who used to design skyscrapers, is trying to do his part to help fix the homelessness crisis by constructing 8-by-8-foot prefabricated units that are made of 30% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Charles Wee and Paul Cho at LifeArk affordable plastic modular homes in El Monte. (Brian Feinzimer / LAist)

Wee is the founder of LifeArk, the organization that is trying to build easy-to-make, small homes for interim housing all over Los Angeles. “Plastic is such a surprising material,” said Wee. “We’ve just been using it the wrong way.”

It already has some projects in Santa Barbara County. But LifeArk does have some competition.

Architect Charles Wee shows off the a single unit that makes up the walls of LifeArk affordable plastic modular homes in El Monte. (Brian Feinzimer / LAist)

Read Josie’s story to learn more how LifeArk makes the units, who its competitors are and what’s next for the company.