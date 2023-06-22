Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 23 - 25

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Friday, June 23 - Sunday, June 24

Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge

Huntington Beach State Park

PCH and Brookhurst / PCH and Newland, Huntington Beach

Purina holds its 26th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge (IDC) Western Regional Competition where canine competitors from all over the country come to show off their talents in events like the surf dog competition, freestyle flying disc, agility and the dock diving event.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Exotikon, celebrating mid-20th century kitsch and Exotica, lands at Wisdome LA from June 23 - 25. (Courtesy of Exotikon)

Friday, June 23 - Sunday, June 25

Exotikon

Wisdome LA

1147 Palmetto St., downtown L.A.

Peekaboo Gallery presents the first-ever Exotikon, a three-day celebration of the wild world of exotica — mid-20th century suave escapism culture. (Think: Lounge, Latin, Tiki, Jungle Funk, Trip Hop, Mod Dance, Psychedelia, Space and Electronica.) The festival includes vendor villages, symposiums, live music, themed photo booths, cocktail grottos, historical exhibits, theatrical stage productions, free rum tastings, and auctions of vintage tiki and exotica items.

COST: $85 - $395; MORE INFO

The Music Center's popular Dance DTLA series returns on Friday night (Courtesy of the Music Center)

Friday, June 23; 7 - 11 p.m.

Dance DTLA

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Music Center’s popular outdoor dance series returns this summer, beginning this Friday with hip-hop. Learn a few moves from instructor Brandon Juezan then dance the night away with tunes from DJ Oiam. All ages are welcome to participate in free arts activities and experiences set up on the plaza. Food and beverages are available for purchase, but no outside alcohol is permitted.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Fans of 'Friends' can now immerse themselves in the apartments and hangouts of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe. (Sheryl Lanzel / Courtesy of Original X Productions )

Friday, June 23 - Sunday, Sept. 17

The Friends Experience: The One Near Long Beach

Lakewood Center

4661 Silva St., Lakewood

Originally created for Friends’ 25th anniversary, this touring experience invites fans to celebrate and revisit some of the TV show’s most iconic moments. The interactive experience features rooms and activations including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic fountain, Rachel and Monica’s purple door, the opportunity to relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, and a re-created Central Perk with the orange couch.

COST: $30 - $52.50; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 24; 6 - 10 p.m.

40 Years of Radiotron celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles at MacArthur Park

2230 W. 6th St., Westlake

Levitt L.A. continues its 16th season of summer performances with Stage of the Arts presenting a hip-hop lineup that includes King Tee, Kid Frost, Toddy Tee, Tha Union Station MC’s, Bgirl Deya Deyas, Beatboxing by Boxy Dee, DJ Rude One, Tha Air Force Crew, Homeland Crew, DJ Juan G, DJ Krye, DJ Gargamel, Big Silenca & Daniel French and Mix Master Dee. Other concerts this weekend include Boleros de Noches - A Tribute to Mexican Composer Agustín Lara on Friday and Banda Las Angelinas, Los Rock Angels on Sunday.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Autry holds a preview of its new exhibition 'Imagined Wests' with a special performance by Gaby Moreno. (Tayler Young / Courtesy of The Autry)

Saturday, June 24; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Imagined Wests Exhibition Preview Day and Gaby Moreno Concert

The Autry Museum in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

The museum celebrates its largest exhibition opening of the year, exploring stories about the American West through pop culture, clothing, toys, art and other media. The exhibition features more than 250 objects from the Autry collections, as well as multimedia and hands-on activities, including the museum’s popular “green screen.” A preview event of the exhibition takes place on Saturday, followed by a concert on the plaza at 3 p.m. with Gaby Moreno.

COST: $20 - $25, passes available; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 24; 7 p.m.

Dum Dum Fest

The Echo

1822 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

The festival, presented by Dum Dum Zine and its new music imprint Dum Dum Records, is L.A.‘s first dark, queer, DIY music festival where attendees can listen to tunes, make zines and meet a community of creatives. The live music lineup features headliners Patriarchy, with Nightjacket, Lauren Lakis, Iress and Dum Dum founder Taleen Kali. All ages.

COST: $18; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 24; 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future: Live Read with Ben Schwartz

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Film Independent is going Back to the Future with comedian and actor Ben Schwartz, who directs and stars as Marty McFly in a live script reading of writer Bob Gale and writer-director Robert Zemeckis’ beloved film. The audience is encouraged to show up in costume, either as a 1950s resident of Hill Valley or a 1980s time traveler like McFly himself. The winner of the costume contest will receive a poster signed by the live-read cast.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 24; 8 p.m.

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Music Center’s Summer SoundWaves concert series returns for the third year, offering family-friendly music from around the world at low-cost prices. The first concert takes place on Saturday with Brazilian sounds from Luciana Souza, one of jazz’s leading singers and interpreters, and Trio Corrente (Fabio Torres, Paulo Paulelli and Edu Ribeiro).

COST: $20 for those 12 and older, and up to four free children (under 12) get in free with paid admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 24; 8 p.m.

KCRW's Summer Nights 2023

Chinatown’s Central & West Plazas

943 N. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Our friends at KCRW are jump-starting summer with its Summer Night series. The outdoor dance party takes over Chinatown to celebrate New Chinatown’s 85th anniversary with its legacy merchants. Get there early to taste the culinary offerings of the neighborhood and vendors and dance the night away in Central Plaza with KCRW DJs Anthony Valadez and Jason Bentley.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 24 - Sunday, June 25

Disney Pride in Concert

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

For the first time in its 44-year history, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA) performs from the Disney canon in a Pride celebration that features 200 singers, a 25-piece orchestra and video projections. Listen to tunes from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Coco, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph and the rest of the Disney-verse. Guests are welcome to dress in Disney gear and costumes.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 24; 9 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

Cinespia holds a Pride screening of the "drag-num opus" The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Watch newly engaged couple Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) seek shelter at the bizarro home of Dr. Frank-n-Furter (Tim Curry). General admission tickets include lawn seating, a free photo booth, and DJ, plus picnicking before the film. No outside alcohol as there’s a full bar, popcorn and concessions available. All ages.

COST: $22; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 25; 8 p.m.

The Game Awards 10-Year Concert

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The video game industry’s biggest annual year-end celebration hits the Hollywood Bowl, featuring music from video games and series performed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, led by composer Lorne Balfe. The scores will be played alongside immersive video game footage and include special musical guests — including Tenacious D. Stick around for the fireworks.

COST: Tickets start at $15; MORE INFO

'Brains On! LIVE 10th Birthday Extravaganza' has two parties at the Crawford Family Forum on Sunday. (APM Studios)

Sunday, June 25; 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Brains On! 10th Birthday Extravaganza

Crawford Family Forum

LAist, Southern California Public Radio

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

The popular science podcast for kids — Brains On! — is turning 10, and hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Totten are throwing a birthday party in person. Bring the kids to join in games, songs and goodie bags. The 3 p.m. party is sold out, but tickets remain for the noon show.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

The Santa Monica Pier 360 Beach Festival returns with water and beach-based competitions and activities. (Courtesy of Generic Events)

Outdoor Pick

Santa Monica Pier 360 Beach Festival

Now that summer has officially started, head to Santa Monica on Saturday and Sunday to take part in a beach festival and ocean sports competitions . The family-friendly weekend offers paddleboard races, running, ocean swims, beach volleyball, the TANDM Surf bodyboarding contest, sandcastle competitions and children’s activities. In addition to sports, listen to live music and play interactive games. The festival is free to attend and watch, but registration is required for the various competitions, which run $10 - $60.

Viewing Pick

I’m a Virgo

After his feature writing and directorial debut Sorry to Bother You (2018), Boots Riley returns with a new TV show. I’m a Virgo is a dark comedy and coming-of-age story about Cootie (Jharrel Jerome) — a 13-foot-tall young Black man living in Oakland. He’s grown up hidden away from the world, learning from comic books and TV shows. Cootie escapes to learn and experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He finds friendship, love, awkward situations and meets his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero (Walton Goggins). All seven episodes of I’m a Virgo are out Friday, June 23, on Prime Video.

Irv’s Burgers teams with Searchlight Pictures to create a special combo based on the recently released movie, 'Flamin' Hot' (Courtesy of Irv's Burgers)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



The Foodieland Night Market takes over the Rose Bowl this weekend (June 23 - 25), bringing more than 150 vendors, including eats from Ensaymada Project, Lobsterhaus and House of Bao. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be sold at the door. Admission is $6 with free admission for children 5 and younger.

takes over the Rose Bowl this weekend (June 23 - 25), bringing more than 150 vendors, including eats from Ensaymada Project, Lobsterhaus and House of Bao. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be sold at the door. Admission is $6 with free admission for children 5 and younger. In response to boycotts and anti-LGBT backlash of Bud Light’s business relationship with a trans influencer, The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood features $1 Bud Light pricing for the month of June.

features $1 Bud Light pricing for the month of June. To coincide with the Los Angeles Design Festival, the Michelin-starred Kato at ROW DTLA will be open on Sunday evening, June 25. Dinner reservations for the tasting menu ($275) and bar tasting menu ($170) are open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. A select number of seats at the bar are open for walk-ins beginning at 5 p.m. for snacks and cocktails.

at ROW DTLA will be open on Sunday evening, June 25. for the tasting menu ($275) and bar tasting menu ($170) are open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. A select number of seats at the bar are open for walk-ins beginning at 5 p.m. for snacks and cocktails. Starting on Friday, June 23, Irv’s Burgers locations (La Brea and West Hollywood) are teaming with Searchlight Pictures to serve up the “ Flamin’ Hot Combo ” in honor of the recently released movie Flamin' Hot . The combo includes Irv's Double Cheeseburger with grilled onions, pickles, special Irv’s sauce, and Flamin' Hot seasoning, served with a side of Flamin' Hot Fries and a soft drink ($14). The meal is also available via UberEats and Postmates. Starting at 10:45 a.m. on Friday 6/23, at the Irv’s La Brea location, a Tapatio mascot will have custom Tapatio bottles for the first 50 customers who buy the combo.

” in honor of the recently released movie The combo includes Irv's Double Cheeseburger with grilled onions, pickles, special Irv’s sauce, and Flamin' Hot seasoning, served with a side of Flamin' Hot Fries and a soft drink ($14). The meal is also available via UberEats and Postmates. Starting at 10:45 a.m. on Friday 6/23, at the Irv’s La Brea location, a Tapatio mascot will have custom Tapatio bottles for the first 50 customers who buy the combo. On Sunday, June 25 from 5 to 10 p.m., etta in Culver City welcomes chef Rob Gentile from Stella in West Hollywood for a collaboration dinner . etta's Dan Perretta cooks alongside Gentile for a night of freshly made Stella pastas, including gemelli alle vongole (pacific razor clams, pomodoro passata, bone marrow, peperoncini), etta favorites, signature cocktails and porrons. Reservations recommended .

. etta's Dan Perretta cooks alongside Gentile for a night of freshly made Stella pastas, including gemelli alle vongole (pacific razor clams, pomodoro passata, bone marrow, peperoncini), etta favorites, signature cocktails and porrons. . Join the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles for no-host cocktails on Sunday, June 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Wolves, a Belle Époque style bar, located inside the Alexandria Hotel. Built in 1906, the Alexandria was once the most extravagant hotel in the city. The cocktails feature house-made ingredients and the food blends French and American cuisine. Some attendees dress in cocktail or vintage attire, but it is not required. No RSVP necessary.