LA Metro Calls For In-House Public Safety Plan
For years, Metro has been looking at how to pull back from policing contracts with the LAPD and LA County Sheriff’s Department for years.
LA Metro’s Board of Directors voted Thursday to direct staff to come up with a plan to bring public safety in-house. Part of the idea is to repurpose budgets and have more homeless and mental health crisis teams.
For instance, part of a report presented to the board Thursday calls for single-officer patrol units in some cases, rather than two-person teams.
The report estimates Metro could free up some $37.5 million dollars by switching to an in-house model.
“Allocating additional resources towards homeless outreach programs could further help address the complex challenges faced by Metro to provide a care response to social issues specifically related to individuals experiencing homelessness, untreated mental health, and addiction issues within the transit system,” the report reads.
-
LA Metro in-house safety plan, toxic algae bloom
-
Hundreds of dead sea mammals continue to wash up
-
Argue L.A. councilmember should not be suspended
L.A. Mayor and Metro Board member Karen Bass said at Thursday’s meeting that she was excited about the idea of trying something new.
“As I sit here month after month and listen to your public safety reports, so much of it are social problems,” Bass said.
The estimated budget for the in-house department is about 22% less than the $173 million in policing contracts set for fiscal year 2023. Metro staff will have until January 2024 to come up with the implementation plan.
Concerns on the resolution
Some transit justice advocates see Metro’s current plan as policing under a different name.
During public comment, community organizer Brenda Jackson with Community Power Collective spoke in opposition to what she said were “efforts to create an in-house police department.”
“It’s a waste of public resources to spend money on police response that is already covered by local neighborhood patrol,” Jackson said.
A 2021 report from the transit justice coalition The Alliance for Community Transit-Los Angeles (ACT-LA) called for immediately divesting from policing on public transit.
“Armed law enforcement patrol should not be the default approach that Metro implements to respond to people experiencing homelessness or mental health episodes, or to enhance rider experience,” the report reads.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
Cruise off the highway and hit locally-known spots for some tasty bites.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
This fungi isn’t a “fun guy.” Here’s what to do if you spot or suspect mold in your home.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Edward Bronstein died in March 2020 while officers were forcibly taking a blood sample after his detention.