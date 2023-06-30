Housing Advocates Aren’t Surprised By Spike In Homelessness (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Despite all the efforts to curb its rise, the number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles County has continued to increase. According to the L.A. Homeless Services Authority, the number of people who reported experiencing homelessness jumped 9% in the last year.



The connection between homelessness rise and recent evictions

Housing advocates said this isn’t surprising. They told my colleague David Wagner they warned government officials a spike like this would happen. COVID-era renter protections came to an end on March 31st but David reported eviction filings started going up last year.

“People are not okay,” said Carla De Paz from the Community Power Collective. “They're not just ready to go back to business as usual. They needed that social safety net to keep them housed as they recover from all the bad impacts of this pandemic."

She notes people are still recovering from illness or the loss of loved ones. Plus, there’s been price inflation of necessary goods and rent spikes.

The connection between renter protections expiring and the increase in homelessness is not entirely clear to everyone. The CEO of the L.A. Housing Service Authority Va Lecia Adams Kellum said, “we’re still scratching our heads a bit,” noting the rise in chronic homelessness, which would not be driven by recent evictions.

My colleague Nick Gerda talked to Yolanda Orellana who lives in a temporary apartment as a part of Mayor Karen Bass’s Inside Safe program . She told him that she sees all kinds of people of all ages and educational backgrounds who are on the streets.

“This is going to continue unless affordable housing is provided,” Orellana said. ”They’re building apartment complexes and we just look at them because you know we’ll never be able to live in them. They’re super super high priced.”

Across the city and the county, the number of people who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness increased by 40% in the last five years. In this years homeless count, more people reported substance abuse and struggles with mental health. Also in the annual count’s findings — more vehicles are being used as shelters.

For more, read Nick’s story for an in-depth breakdown of what LAHSA found in their count of the unhoused population in L.A. and read David ’s story for more about the role evictions may have played in those increases. Lastly, Nick also published a guide to understanding homelessness last month. Check that out for insight into how we got to this point.

Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More news

There’s been a rise in protests at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles since the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal abortion rights last year. My colleague Jackie Fortiér has more details about how the increase has pushed Planned Parenthood to ramp up security at their 24 locations in the city.

since the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal abortion rights last year. My colleague Jackie Fortiér has more details about how the increase has pushed Planned Parenthood to ramp up security at their 24 locations in the city. California will give the L.A. County Department of Public Works $10.5 million to help protect the Santa Anita Debris Dam. My colleague Erin Stone explains why it matters.

My colleague Erin Stone explains why it matters. Class will be in session downtown on Spring Street for some UCLA students. UCLA officials just expanded their reach by purchasing the 11-story Trust Building on Thursday. ( Los Angeles Times )

downtown on Spring Street for some UCLA students. UCLA officials just expanded their reach by purchasing the on Thursday. ( ) In Moorpark, Calif. on Wednesday, an Amtrak train crashed into a water truck and hospitalized 16 people. NPR’s Emily Olson has more on why this happened.

crashed into a water truck and hospitalized 16 people. NPR’s Emily Olson has more on why this happened. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled affirmation action to be unconstitutional. My colleague Adolfo Guzman-Lopez explored what this could mean for students who attend California colleges in the future.

to be unconstitutional. My colleague Adolfo Guzman-Lopez explored what this could mean for students who attend California colleges in the future. Asian Americans have been prominently featured in the affirmative actionarguments, but where do people in this group actually stand? A majority of Asian Americans do support affirmative action. But, as my colleague Josie Huang reported, there are still some differences in how it is viewed.

do support affirmative action. But, as my colleague Josie Huang reported, there are still some differences in how it is viewed. The U.S. Supreme Court still has to give opinions on LGBTQ rights and student loans these next few days. NPR’s Washington Desk has more information on what to watch.

these next few days. NPR’s Washington Desk has more information on what to watch. The final report and recommendations for reparations are now on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s and other lawmakers’ desks, but there’s a few challenges: one being a $31.5-billion state budget deficit. Here’s what’s at stake for Black Californians. ( Los Angeles Times )

for reparations are now on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s and other lawmakers’ desks, but there’s a few challenges: one being a $31.5-billion state budget deficit. Here’s what’s at stake for Black Californians. ( ) So what does it really mean for California to be the first state to give reparations to Black residents? CalMatters gives a closer look on what reparations is and who is on the task force.

to Black residents? CalMatters gives a closer look on what reparations is and who is on the task force. Have you ever heard of a gravitational wave? Scientists have discovered something really cool concerning supermassive black holes in our universe. Check out NPR’s story for more on the discovery.



Soak up the sun and have some fun this weekend

About 500,000 people are expected to hit Huntington Beach, seen here during the pandemic in 2020, for the Huntington Beach Pier Festival this weekend. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

What event has a block party, a carnival and fireworks? It’s the Huntington Beach 4th of July Surf City Soul festival! Take the whole family with you to enjoy a decorating contest, a parade and a cornhole tourney. Huntington Beach calls it the “biggest Fourth of July Parade west of the Mississippi River.” Read more about the FREE.99 event on their website .

If you want a more laid back, peaceful holiday weekend, attend Tonalism at Descanso on Saturday night. Make sure you bring your pillows and sleeping bags with you so you can fully enjoy your R&R time and listen to La Monte Young and more..

We already mentioned the Anime Expo yesterday, but if you’re looking for a less expensive, smaller comic convention, check out the San Fernando Valley Comic Book Convention at The Mayflower Club. Children under 12-years-old get to attend for free.

Check out the rest of the cool events this holiday weekend in our Best Things To Do This Weekend list.