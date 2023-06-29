Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 30 - July 2

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Spend your Friday night with Basquiat. Attend Huntington Beach’s July 4th festival. Listen to music and soundscapes during Tonalism at Descanso. Catch Lawrence of Arabia in 70mm.



Events

Friday, June 30 - Tuesday, July 4

Huntington Beach Pier Festival

Pacific Coast Hwy. & Main St., Huntington Beach

Join a half-million of your closest pals for the family-friendly Fourth of July festivities at the Huntington Beach Pier with a block party, carnival, live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, the Surf City 5K, July 4th parade, a cornhole tournament and stellar views of the fireworks show over the ocean.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Friday, June 30; 7:30 p.m.

Everything's Great!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

After a year-long hiatus, the comedy show that brings a bit of distraction from the world returns to the stage. Hosts Demi Adejuyigbe, Addie Weyrich and Nick Kocher welcome guests Aparna Nancherla, Carl Tart and Nori Reed for a night of laughs and lunacy.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, June 30, 2 - 4:45 p.m.

Reservations: They Said/They Said

Ace DTLA Roof

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Closing out Pride Month, attend not one but two discussions that aim to ask the most incisive and important questions around queerness in food and drink. Both hosted by Blake MacKay, the first conversation, “Fellas, is it gay to eat?” features Jon Kung, Nik Sharma and Silver Cousler talking about masculinity and food. The second panel, “Will the revolution be drunk?” includes Shannon Mustipher, The Ruby Fruit and Tim Chan discussing drinking and drinking spaces and what they teach us about gender, queerness and girly cocktails. Drinks before and after the talks.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Spend Friday night at 'Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure.' (Ivane Katamashvili / Courtesy of The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat)

Friday, June 30; 5 - 9 p.m.

Friday Nights with Basquiat

The Grand LA

100 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A

Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure, the exhibit currently on view at The Grand and presented by Basquiat’s estate — run by his sisters Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat — includes more than 200 items that provide insight into the man and his work. If you haven’t caught the show, there's a Friday night party with live DJ and drinks for those 21+. The event is included in admission. Discount code: NOYZNTHEHOOD.

COST: $28 - $65; MORE INFO

Dance DTLA returns to the Music Center Plaza for the summer season. (Will Tee Yang)

Friday, June 30; 7 - 11 p.m.

Dance DTLA

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Music Center’s popular outdoor dance series continues with salsa night. Learn a few moves from instructor Leslie Ferreira then dance the night away to tunes provided by DJ Aragon. All ages are welcome to participate in free arts activities and experiences set up on the plaza. Food and beverages are available for purchase, but no outside alcohol is permitted.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

LAist teams with Dublab to present 'Tonalism at Descanso.' (Courtesy of dublab)

Saturday, July 1; 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Tonalism at Descanso

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

LAist and dublab team up to present a late-night experience of ambient music, art and nature. Bring your pillows and sleeping bags to create your own space to relax within the ethereal soundscape. Installations, video art and the gardens will be soundtracked by DJs who draw inspiration from the work of influential musicians and composers, including La Monte Young, Terry Riley, John Cage and Yoko Ono.

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 1 - Tuesday, July 4

Anime Expo 2023

Los Angeles Convention Center

201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

The anime and manga convention has grown over the years to become the largest showcase in North America for Japanese entertainment, music, fashion, art and video games. The expo features film and TV screenings, workshops, gaming, karaoke, a fashion show, comics, cosplay, and live music performances. Some events require additional tickets.

COST: $70 - $185; MORE INFO



Saturday, July 1; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

San Fernando Valley Comic Book Convention

The Mayflower Club

11110 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood

This smaller-scale comic book show features artist signings, vendors, workshops and cosplay. Children ages 12 and younger get in for free.

COST: $9 admission; MORE INFO

Celebrate America 2023 returns to Santa Monica College (Courtesy of Santa Monica College)

Saturday, July 1; 5 p.m.

Celebrate America 2023

Corsair Field at Santa Monica College (SMC)

1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

Attend a star-spangled salute to America’s independence, its vibrancy and diversity at Santa Monica College. The popular celebration and fireworks show returns after a four-year hiatus. Watch a live performance from the Westside Crew, gawk at fireworks from Rialto-based Pyro Spectaculars Entertainment and nosh at food trucks and food stands. Parking lots open at 4 p.m. (enter at Pico Blvd. and 17th St.), with Corsair Field gates opening at 5 p.m.

COST: FREE, parking $5; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 1; 7 and 9 p.m.

Skyler Stone’s Comedy Rocks w/ Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt and Brian Posehn

Jam in the Van

3384 Motor Ave., Palms

The night of laughs on the Westside features Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Brian Posehn, Skyler Stone, plus surprise guests. Tickets to the 21+ show include an open bar. Parking is limited, and guests are encouraged to rideshare.

COST: $40 - $60; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 2 - Monday, July 31

Ultra Cinematheque 70

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

The American Cinematheque’s monthlong 70mm festival is a salute to the large-screen format. AC strikes new exclusive prints of Lawrence Of Arabia and 2001: A Space Odyssey for their audiences and will also present Martin Scorsese’s personal 70mm print of Apocalypse Now, which has not been screened in over 20 years. The festival opens on Sunday with the aforementioned Lawrence of Arabia at 7:30 p.m.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 2; 9 p.m.

School House Rocks: Quintron & Miss Pussycat

Bob Baker Marionette Theater (BBMT)

4949 York Blvd., Highland Park

BBMT teams with Sid the Cat for the live concert series School House Rocks. Watch playful puppets on stage with guest performers Quitron and Miss Pussycat, who have been making genre-defying noise and hard-rocking dance music in New Orleans for more than 15 years. Proceeds from every ticket sold will go toward supporting free school puppet performances. This show is recommended for ages 13+.

COST: $29.99; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 2; 5 - 9 p.m.

Sunset Splash

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Party poolside with music and cool vibes. Listen to an all-vinyl set by DJ Pee Wee (a.k.a Anderson Paak), plus Leisan, Mango & Ginger and Vago and sip on drinks made with El Cristiano Tequila and Selvarey Rum.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Hike under the light of the nearly full moon. (Matt Benson / via Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

(Almost) Full Moon Hike: McBride Trail in Palos Verdes

The next full moon happens on Monday (July 3), which makes this weekend perfect for night hiking. If you want company on the trail, check out hikes with the local Sierra Club’s Angeles Chapter. This Friday, a group leaves from the Highridge Park parking lot at 7:30 p.m. (29035 Highridge Rd., Rolling Hills Estates) to enjoy ocean views toward Catalina Island during a 4-mile night hike on McBride Trail . Wear sturdy shoes. Rain cancels the program.

Viewing Pick

Is it Cake?

The second season of the baking/game show Is it Cake? returns to Netflix on Friday, June 30. Based on the mind-blowing social media trend of cakes that look like anything but a cake, the eight episodes feature bakers tasked with making different objects (baseball gloves, sewing machines) out of cake. If the cake stumps the judges, the baker wins some dough (the green kind).

Netflix Bites is the first-ever food experience from the streaming giant, offering a tasting menu from several of their most well-known chefs, including a honey cake with salted hazelnuts by Nadiya Hussain. (Christine N. Ziemba / Courtesy of LAist)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Netflix Bites is the first-ever food experience from the streaming giant, offering a tasting menu from several of their most well-known chefs. Chefs Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ming Tsai, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres and Andrew Zimmern have teamed up for a special tasting menu available at the Short Stories Hotel (fka Farmer’s Daughter) beginning on Friday, June 30. As an added bonus, Netflix’s Drink Masters — including Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien and Kate Gerwin — have crafted custom cocktails for the drink menu. The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. seven days a week, with brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

is the first-ever food experience from the streaming giant, offering a tasting menu from several of their most well-known chefs. Chefs Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ming Tsai, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres and Andrew Zimmern have teamed up for a special tasting menu available at the Short Stories Hotel (fka Farmer’s Daughter) beginning on Friday, June 30. As an added bonus, Netflix’s Drink Masters — including Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien and Kate Gerwin — have crafted custom cocktails for the drink menu. The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. seven days a week, with brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Ginza Nishikawa, the artisanal Japanese milk bread, celebrates the first anniversary of its Santa Monica outpost by collaborating with The Brother’s Sushi to offer a Tamagoyaki Sando Bento ($22). The special includes a fluffy tamagoyaki with karashi mayo sandwiched between Ginza Nishikawa shokupan, served alongside house-made pickles. Pre-order now for pickup only on Monday, July 3, at The Brother’s Sushi Santa Monica.

($22). The special includes a fluffy tamagoyaki with karashi mayo sandwiched between Ginza Nishikawa shokupan, served alongside house-made pickles. Pre-order now for pickup only on Monday, July 3, at The Brother’s Sushi Santa Monica. Tam O’Shanter hosts a whiskey tasting with live cigar rolling in their garden on Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. This event includes an exclusive release of Tam O’Shanter’s 101-year barrel from Ardmore and multiple independent bottlings from the restaurant’s own collection. Tickets ($139 per person) include live cigar rolling, whiskey tastings and passed apps throughout the evening.

in their garden on Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. This event includes an exclusive release of Tam O’Shanter’s 101-year barrel from Ardmore and multiple independent bottlings from the restaurant’s own collection. Tickets ($139 per person) include live cigar rolling, whiskey tastings and passed apps throughout the evening. The Apple Pan brings back its Red, White & Blueberry Pie just in time for the July 4th weekend. The fresh blueberry base is complemented by a layer of our homemade whipped cream and topped with a cherry glaze. Unlike The Apple Pan’s other flavors, the patriotic pie is only available online, so place your order now for pickup between July 1 and 4. Minimum 24 hours' notice required.

brings back its Red, White & Blueberry Pie just in time for the July 4th weekend. The fresh blueberry base is complemented by a layer of our homemade whipped cream and topped with a cherry glaze. Unlike The Apple Pan’s other flavors, the patriotic pie is only available online, so place your order now for pickup between July 1 and 4. Minimum 24 hours' notice required. The Original Farmers Market and The Grove host a Pride Night on Friday, June 30, with live entertainment, bingo and dancing under the stars. Guests can enjoy sips and bites from vendors of the OG market as well as a lemonade stand from Afterpay. Pop-up vendors include a beer garden and food stand with El Granjero Cantina and food booths from market merchants including Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles, Fritzi Coop, Friends and Family Pizza, Michelina Bakery, and Roxy and Jo’s Seafood.