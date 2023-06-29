Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Transportation and Mobility

16 People Hospitalized After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Water Truck

By Emily Olson | NPR
Published Jun 29, 2023 9:11 AM
An Amtrak train crash scene where the front of the train is collided with what was a public works vehicle.
An Amtrak train struck a public works vehicle in Moorpark on Wednesday, sending 16 people to the hospital.
Ventura County Fire Department)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
IN THIS ARTICLE

Sixteen people were hospitalized Wednesday after an Amtrak train struck a public works truck and slid off the tracks in the city of Moorpark, Calif.

The 10-car Amtrak Coast Starlight passenger train was traveling northbound, from Los Angeles towards Seattle, when it struck the truck around 11:15 a.m. PT, officials said.

The train was carrying a total of 186 passengers and 13 crew members, none whom required extrication to exit the train, according to the Ventura County Fire Department's Public Information Officer. The truck's driver, a public works employee, was taken to a trauma center.

Statements from several local agencies characterized the passenger injuries as mostly minor, though some told reporters it was a scary and painful incident.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"I thought we were goners," passenger Theresa Darragh told the Ventura County Star.

Kimberly Mathews, who was traveling in the same car as Darragh, described to the outlet how she'd been left with shoulder and back pain after hitting the stairs during the crash.

The Brief

"It feels like somebody took a sledgehammer and just whacked me 50 times," she said.

The crash's impact caused three of the train's seven passenger cars to derail, but they stayed upright. Smoke poured out from the train's luggage car, but the fire was extinguished quickly, the fire department said.

Amtrak did not immediately return NPR's request for more information.

The impacted vehicle, a Ventura County Public Works tanker truck, was atop a level-grade crossing as its employees were cleaning out a channel nearby, the The Star reported.

Ventura County Sherriff's Capt. Dean Worthy described the site to the outlet as "a remote farm road." The crossing has a stop sign, but no electronic crossing arms, photos show.

Traffic on Highway 118, which runs parallel to the tracks, slowed to a crawl on Wednesday as drivers stopped to take in the scene of passengers, emergency responders and passengers, local news reports showed.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Altered travel plans

Today through at least Saturday, Train 14, which normally leaves Los Angeles en route to Seattle, will instead depart farther north in the Bay area in Emeryville.

That's according to Amtrak's twitter, which advises ticketholders to call or text the rail service for assistance. Likewise, passengers heading southbound won't make it past Emeryville.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

Most Read
Best of LAist