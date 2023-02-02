Community Love For Monterey Park After Tragedy

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

For many people around the nation, the first time they heard of Monterey Park was a little over a week ago when a gunman went inside a popular dance studio and killed 11 people and injured 9 others.



Monterey Park Is Home

But the Monterey Park community know this city as so much more. My colleague Josie Huang has been grinding and hustling these past 12 days reporting on this tragedy and how it has impacted the larger Asian American Pacific Islander community.

She spoke with Monterey Park residents like May Paolim about what this place means to Asian Americans and their immigrant parents. After all, this was the first city in the U.S. to have an Asian majority.

For Paolim, it’s where her parents decided to start their lives in America after moving from China in the 1970s. The couple represented just two of the thousands of Chinese and other AAPI immigrants who moved to Monterey Park for better opportunities. Several immigrants made what was first a foreign place into a home, through ballroom dancing, food and cultural events.

Jason Y. Lee attended a candlelight vigil after the shootings and told Josie something that stuck with me. He said:

“It’s funny, growing up in a very majority-white state, I think you do so much to hide your identity as an Asian American. Coming to somewhere like [Monterey Park], you start to recognize how special your culture is, and how proud you are to be Asian American.”

Read Josie's whole story here. And for more insight into how people are coming together and healing after this tragedy, listen to the How to LA podcast. Host Brian De Los Santos talks to community members across the San Gabriel Valley about how they are processing their grief. And Josie joins NPR’s Code Switch for a special episode about the history of Monterey Park. Take a listen — you won’t regret it.

As always, try to stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)



The city of Los Angeles is "stable" financially, according to City Controller Kenneth Mejia. Revenues are up and spending is down. But there are challenges ahead, including the task of fixing the homelessness crisis.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said this week that his office will conduct an independent review into the police shooting of a man in Huntington Park who had both legs amputated. This will occur after the L.A. County Sheriff's Department completes its investigation into what happened.

who had both legs amputated. This will occur after the L.A. County Sheriff's Department completes its investigation into what happened. The L.A. District Attorney has charged an L.A Tesla driver with threatening people and damaging cars in at least 4 incidents of road rage. The driver, Nathaniel Radimak, 36, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14.

with threatening people and damaging cars in at least 4 incidents of road rage. The driver, Nathaniel Radimak, 36, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14. Disbarred lawyer Tom Girardi has been charged with embezzlement and stealing millions of dollars from clients . His chief financial officer of about 16 years was also charged.

. His chief financial officer of about 16 years was also charged. California has the deepest snowpack its had in decades, according to latest survey. On Wednesday it registered at 205% of normal. ( Los Angeles Times )

( ) The seven states that rely on the Colorado River for water continue to struggle on a plan for how the group can reduce consumption. After failing to agree, California on Tuesday morning came up with its own proposal . But the issue is far from resolved.

. But the issue is far from resolved. It’s Black History Month. Here’s a few things you should know about its history and how it is recognized each year. For example, every year there is a new theme. This year’s theme is “Black Resistance.”

A new book suggests there is more than one way to be a perfectionist . In fact, there are five types. Which one are you? Take this quiz and find out.

. In fact, there are five types. Which one are you? Take this quiz and find out. And just cause we can’t plug our people enough, tune in online tonight to hear HTLA host Brian De Los Santos and LAist food writer Gab Chabrán talk about what’s good in Downtown L.A. food.

Wait... One More Thing

An Angeleno Teen Shares Her Family's Chilaquiles Recipe

A plate of chilaquiles (David Rodriguez / LAist )

Our friends at KQED in the Bay Area have been working on something pretty special — middle and high school students from across the country have been submitting podcasts, short videos, and writing to their Youth Media Showcase. It’s all about what this next generation of trendsetters have to say about the challenges we face in our society.

We wanted to share with you one local student’s submission that jumped out to us breakfast lovers here at LAist — Angelica Chavez in La Puente submitted her family’s recipe for chilaquiles. Not only does her recipe look delicious, but it also addresses the age-old dilemma: how can you enjoy salsa roja (or maybe its salsa verde?) in your chilaquiles without making them soggy? Nice work, Angelica!

Do you have a young Angeleno in your life that might like to submit their own project? Read more about participating here!