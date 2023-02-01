Tesla Driver Charged In Connection With Multiple Incidents Road Rage

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has announced charges against a man accused of threatening multiple people on roadways throughout Southern California dating back as far as 2020.

The allegations

Prosecutors say as recently as last month, Nathaniel Radimak, 36, allegedly got out of his Tesla on the 2 Freeway and struck a vehicle with a pipe. On the same day, he allegedly followed a couple from a shopping mall in Pasadena and almost hit a car.

Radimak is also accused of threatening to attack a woman at a storage facility in Atwater Village on Nov. 9, 2022. That same day, he allegedly got out of his car on the freeway and broke a woman's headlights.

The last summer, prosecutors say Radimak is the man who threatened an elderly woman outside a doctor's office in Glendale. Radimak also has a pending case stemming from January 2020 when he allegedly attacked another driver in a road rage incident that happened in Hollywood.

Radimak has pleaded not guilty.



Why it matters

In a statement announcing the charges on Tuesday, District Attorney Gascón said:

“The victims in this case were reasonably terrified by what they experienced, but this reign of terror ends today. Motorists in Los Angeles shouldn’t have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway. Our office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to determine if this person has committed similar acts against people in Los Angeles County and elsewhere.”

What are the charges?

The charges agains Radimak include:



Four counts each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and criminal threats

One felony county of vandalism

Two misdemeanor counts of vandalism

One misdemeanor count of elder abuse.

What's next

Radimak is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14th. Prosecutors said they asked for, and got, a judge to "preventatively" detain him, citing "his lengthy criminal history which spans nearly two decades and crosses multiple states and jurisdictions" and the chance that he might flee. Current L.A. County jail records list a $5 million bail amount.