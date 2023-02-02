Support for LAist comes from
Food

Join Cheap Fast Eats Live To Discover The Stories Behind DTLA's Eateries

By LAist staff
Published Feb 2, 2023 5:30 AM
A pink and orange image of Brian De Los Santos and Gab Chabrán, with the words Culinary Connections beneath them. Gab is wearing a baseball hat; Brian has glasses.
Culinary Connections - What’s Good In DTLA Food ,With How To LA takes place at the Crawford Family Forum on Feb. 2.
(LAist)
In our regular Cheap Fast Eats series, Gab Chabrán, our associate editor for food, has been taking us around the city, finding places which are pleasing both to the palate and the wallet. He's regularly joined by Brian De Los Santos, who hosts our How To LA podcast

When

Tonight, Thursday Feb. 2, Gab and Brian host a sold-out crowd as they chat with the owners of some of the spots they discovered in their tour around DTLA. The were able to find some great budget-friendly spots in a notoriously-pricey neighborhood. The good news even if you missed out on a ticket, you can still join the livestream, if you want a reminder link just RSVP here.

Watch at 7 p.m.

What to expect

We’ll get the origin story of how superstar flour tortillas get made and hear tales of how restaurant owners and workers have endured everything the past few years has thrown at them, through innovation and creativity.

Special guests include:

Time

The event takes place live 7:00 to 8:00 p.m in the Crawford Family Forum at our headquarter in Pasadena.

Listen

11:59
Cheap Fast Eats #4: Gab and Brian eat their way through downtown LA
What questions do you have about Southern California?

