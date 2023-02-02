Join Cheap Fast Eats Live To Discover The Stories Behind DTLA's Eateries

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

In our regular Cheap Fast Eats series, Gab Chabrán, our associate editor for food, has been taking us around the city, finding places which are pleasing both to the palate and the wallet. He's regularly joined by Brian De Los Santos, who hosts our How To LA podcast



When

Tonight, Thursday Feb. 2, Gab and Brian host a sold-out crowd as they chat with the owners of some of the spots they discovered in their tour around DTLA. The were able to find some great budget-friendly spots in a notoriously-pricey neighborhood. The good news even if you missed out on a ticket, you can still join the livestream, if you want a reminder link just RSVP here.



Watch at 7 p.m.

What to expect

We’ll get the origin story of how superstar flour tortillas get made and hear tales of how restaurant owners and workers have endured everything the past few years has thrown at them, through innovation and creativity.

Special guests include:



Time

The event takes place live 7:00 to 8:00 p.m in the Crawford Family Forum at our headquarter in Pasadena.



