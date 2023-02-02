Join Cheap Fast Eats Live To Discover The Stories Behind DTLA's Eateries
In our regular Cheap Fast Eats series, Gab Chabrán, our associate editor for food, has been taking us around the city, finding places which are pleasing both to the palate and the wallet. He's regularly joined by Brian De Los Santos, who hosts our How To LA podcast
When
Tonight, Thursday Feb. 2, Gab and Brian host a sold-out crowd as they chat with the owners of some of the spots they discovered in their tour around DTLA. The were able to find some great budget-friendly spots in a notoriously-pricey neighborhood. The good news even if you missed out on a ticket, you can still join the livestream, if you want a reminder link just RSVP here.
Watch at 7 p.m.
What to expect
We’ll get the origin story of how superstar flour tortillas get made and hear tales of how restaurant owners and workers have endured everything the past few years has thrown at them, through innovation and creativity.
Special guests include:
- Claudia and Laura Barrera, co-owners of Burrito Break
- Jennifer Feltham, co-owner of Sonoratown taco shop
- Moderna Cocina Libre owner Denice Mendez and chef Pablo Ricardo Vega
Time
The event takes place live 7:00 to 8:00 p.m in the Crawford Family Forum at our headquarter in Pasadena.