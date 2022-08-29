How to LA: How to Bike in LA, Residents Protest Fast & Furious, Climate Change Around the World

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, August 29. Today in How to LA: Biking in L.A., introducing the How to LA podcast, teachers union boycott LA Unified’s first ‘optional’ day.

I’ve always wanted a bike. My senior year of college, I bought one and loved it so much, I rode it everywhere. But eventually that $80 Target bike didn’t serve me anymore…and definitely NOT in a big city, like Los Angeles. Now, in a completely different stage in my life, I’m ready to do it again — hop on a bike and cruise all around L.A. But I need to know how to even get started, right? Thank goodness we have a guide to help me navigate this. Check it out here .

This kind of help is exactly what How To LA is all about. We’ve got this newsletter (thank you to subscribers, if you're not already here's how to get this in your inbox weekday mornings!) and a podcast set to launch tomorrow ( listen to the trailer ) that aims to serve YOU, the curious Angeleno, who wants to better CONNECT with our city, DISCOVER the new, NAVIGATE the confusing, and possibly make some CHANGE along the way. ICYMI we introduced the concept last week in this newsletter.

For a little more about the podcast How to LA, here’s my colleague and host Brian De Los Santos ...

Hi y’all. With each episode we aim to drop a little knowledge about this city. So, in keeping with Aaricka's bicycle theme, let me tell you about a moment this spring when I was taping a podcast episode for How To LA. We decided to test out the new bike lanes in West Adams that connect to Culver City. I don’t have a bike so, to be honest, I was low-key scared about jumping on a bike and riding in the neighborhood amidst car traffic.



Not-so-big news: It was a little scary, but I survived. And loved it. The bikes lanes definitely provide a service in those neighborhoods. You’ll hear all about it in an episode coming soon.



But here’s the tea: L.A. is so vast so some of us get caught up with living in traffic. Like me — I live near LAX and I work in Pasadena so it can be A LOT. My Monday morning tip? Get outside and try riding a bike, scooter or skates in your neighborhood.



Did you know that bicyclists have the same rights to the roads as vehicles? Our guide can get you started:

Consider the benefits of biking

Challenge yourself with just starting small

Find the right gear

Rules of the road

Other tips on navigating L.A.’s roads Catch you in a bike lane someday? Ring your bike bell if you see me.



As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below - just keep reading.

The News You Need After You Stop Hitting Snooze

Wait! One More Thing...My Top Three Tea-Sipping Trends

U.S. President Joe Biden announces student loan relief with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (R) on August 24, 2022 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. - Biden announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

It’s Monday. Time for a quick review of stories trending on social media over the weekend.

THREE — The Biden Administration is offering some student loan relief but here’s a few tips, courtesy of the Washington Post, on other ways you can try to get your student loan forgiven.

TWO — This San Francisco crime reporter @sfchronicle tracked thieves stealing her car and learned what the police can and cannot do to help.

ONE— Climate change is real. In this photo essay from Bloomberg Green (@climate), images of dry lake beds and rivers show how a warming planet is wreaking havoc all over the world.