Deadline Is Closing To Get Help Paying Your Back Rent In LA

If you were hit hard financially by the pandemic, and are behind on your rent, you can apply for rent relief through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

You have to be quick, however the deadline in L.A. County and the City of L.A. is tomorrow, Friday, April 30 at 11:59 pm.

Long Beach residents have until May 12 to apply.

If you’re eligible, the program will pay your landlord 80% of your unpaid back rent from April 1, 2020 thru March 30, 2021. Your landlord has to be on board, and has to agree to forgive the other 20%.

The first step is figuring out which program to apply to, as it’s based on your location. City of L.A. residents apply here . Long Beach residents apply here . If you live in L.A. County outside of those cities, apply for California’s statewide rental assistance program here .