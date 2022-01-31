Permanent Supportive Housing Unit Breaks Ground In North Hollywood

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

A permanent supportive housing unit for people experiencing homelessness and families of gender-based violence has broken ground in North Hollywood.

The Downtown Women's Center’s project, known as Noho 5050, will have 43 units available and will begin taking in residents around the summer of 2023.

Downtown Women’s Center CEO Amy Turk points out that staff will provide individualized support for residents through trauma-informed care, which is from the "perspective of not what's wrong with you, but what happened to you."

"We can't just put a blanket of services over the building and expect it to work for every single individual. One individual might really want to work on repairing credit history, for example, another individual might be ready to go straight back into the employment field or pursue education," Turk says.

In the next three to four years, the Downtown Women's Center will provide 280 permanent supportive housing units through six new buildings in L.A. County.

The city has been criticized for moving too slow on creating more housing, including in an audit by the city's controller.

But Turk says this permanent supportive housing solution was all possible through the North Hollywood neighborhood council and city planning, who overwhelmingly supported finding a solution to people experiencing homelessness.

The project is funded by Prop HHH and through the statewide No Place Like Home program.