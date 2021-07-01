Support for LAist comes from
Housing and Homelessness

LA Will Resume Its Encampment Cleanup Program

By  Olivia Richard
Published Jul 1, 2021 10:09 AM
A homeless encampment along the road in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood.
Tents along a road in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
The Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to bring back its encampment cleanup program, known as CARE+. The program will resume on Sept. 1 with new "enhanced street engagement strategies" requested by councilmembers Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman.

CARE+ was temporarily paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, but on July 29, 2020, councilmembers voted to continue cleanups around "A Bridge Home" shelters.

Bonin and Raman introduced a motion on Jan. 12 that was unanimously approved by the City Council in April to have the Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation (LASAN), in consultation with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, develop standards for street engagement and hygiene services "with a preference toward voluntary compliance whenever possible."

The motion said the city's policy should be guided by the Hippocratic oath:"First, do not harm."

