Housing and Homelessness

California Lawmakers Reach Deal To Extend Eviction Moratorium And Pay Back Rent For Some Tenants

By  Monica Bushman
Published Jun 25, 2021 4:25 PM
The words "Forgive Our Rent" are spray-painted on an otherwise blank wall.
A graffiti asking for rent forgiveness is seen on a wall on La Brea Ave in May 2020. California lawmakers have just reached a deal with the governor to extend an eviction moratorium and help pay back rent for some tenants.
(Valerie Macon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
California lawmakers reached a deal with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday to extend the state's eviction moratorium until the end of September.

The agreement would also extend the state's program to pay overdue rent for lower-income Californians who've taken a financial hit because of the pandemic.

Newsom said this morning that 90,000 people have already applied to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, but he also acknowledged that the process of getting that money out has been slow.

"It's still laborious, but we are working hard to do that," the governor said. "We expect with this announcement and deal we're going to see more people applying and more money requested. Our job is to efficiently — and make sure appropriately, because we don't want fraud in this space — to get those dollars out as quickly as possible."

California banned evictions after Newsom imposed the nation's first statewide coronavirus shutdown last March.

Those protections were scheduled to expire on Wednesday, and the extension could get approved by the state Legislature as early as Monday.

Go deeper: California's eviction moratorium extension: What's in it for tenants? (CALMatters)

What questions do you have about Southern California?

