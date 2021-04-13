'Hopeful For The First Time In A Long Time': 25% Of LA County Residents Are Fully Vaccinated

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Things are looking up a little over a year into the pandemic. So far, about a quarter of all L.A. County residents are fully vaccinated.

County public health director Barbara Ferrer says that comes as L.A. County's case numbers are now lower than they were a year ago:

"Like so many of you, I do feel hopeful for the first time in a long time. Which makes it even more critical that we all follow the safety measures. We cannot let up — not now."

Los Angeles County's health officer order will be updated later this week to lift some of the restrictions on indoor and outdoor events.

Starting Thursday (APRIL 15), venues must stick to certain capacity limits based on their size. The limits can increase if all guests test negative for COVID-19, or are fully vaccinated.

Masks and social distancing will mandatory and other California residents will be admitted.

The changes align with an earlier announcement by state health officials.