Remembering LA Journalist Henry Fuhrmann, A Crusading Wordsmith and Beloved Mentor 

Henry Fuhrmann had retired as the top copy editor from the Los Angeles Times when he started a one-man campaign to remove the hyphen when describing Asian Americans and African Americans.

That earned the popular and kind-hearted mentor to scores of young journalists of color the fearsome moniker of “Hyphen Killer," which Fuhrmann cheerfully accepted.

Fuhrmann argued against hyphens in a widely-circulated 2018 essay that has been credited with getting mainstream journalism to let go of stubbornly-held conventions in referring to heritage.

Hyphens “serve to divide even as they are meant to connect,” he wrote. “Their use in racial and ethnic identifiers can connote an otherness, a sense that people of color are somehow not full citizens or fully American.”

Fuhrmann, who died Wednesday at 65 after a brief illness, spent his career trying to improve the craft of journalism and encourage news outlets to use unambiguous and fair wording, like in instances of race and gender.

In a message to friends and loved ones who'd been following his condition, his family reported Thursday:

"We are heartbroken to report that our dear Hank died yesterday. It was early evening, and he was surrounded by his closest family members... He went peacefully."



A Changemaker

The year after Fuhrmann’s essay ran, the Associated Press changed its guidance on “dual-heritage” in its stylebook. Other newsrooms — including our own — followed suit.

2019 was kind to your humble retired copy chief. My piece on hyphens and identity at @consciousstyles reached the mighty @AP (which cited my argument, in part, while making a welcome style change) and, in turn, to others. As a legacy, “hyphen killer” is not bad. Onward to 2020 … pic.twitter.com/dOQC42jS1I — Henry Fuhrmann (@hfuhrmann) December 31, 2019

It was among Fuhrmann’s important victories. While at the Times, where he worked for 24 years, he pushed the newsroom to drop “transvestite” and use “transgender.”

Fuhrmann — whose mother was from Japan — had also convinced other journalists to stop describing the incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II as “internment” – a term he called inaccurate and euphemistic.

Lastly, the story of Japanese American incarceration is not my family’s story. (Mom did not arrive from Japan until 1957, with Dad and the infant me in tow.) But as current headlines remind us, the story should matter to all of us. As should the words we use to tell it. 12/12 — Henry Fuhrmann (@hfuhrmann) February 19, 2020

His door was always open. — Teresa Watanabe

Teresa Watanabe, a Times education reporter and close friend of Fuhrmann, said she joined his mission to ditch the use of “internment” because it "technically applied to enemy aliens who were actually given hearings before a military board, whereas the Japanese Americans who were incarcerated were never given any hearings."

Watanabe said she and Fuhrmann also bonded over their passion for the Asian American Journalists Association and that he was committed to guiding younger reporters and editors at the Times.

"His door was always open," Watanabe said. "If you just wanted to go in and shoot the breeze or if you had a problem, he would stay there late until eight or nine just to be with you."



His Work With AAJA

Even though he was not feeling well when AAJA held its annual convention in L.A. last month, Fuhrmann was determined to attend, Watanabe said.

“He was there for the Voices program, where our college students present their projects, and he was just having the time of his life,” she said.

Fuhrman joked in an interview with AAJA for its 40th anniversary oral history project that he had become a gray-haired elder in the organization but he drew inspiration from his younger colleagues, some of whom had gone on to lead newsrooms themselves.

“They're the future and the present,” Fuhrmann said. “And they are full of ideas and energy, and I feel, if not younger, I feel energized around my fellow members.”



Reaction To His Death

Over the last day, tributes to Fuhrmann have poured in online from all the journalists he influenced and befriended over the last three decades.

When I was a copy desk intern in 2012, I wanted to grow up to be Henry Fuhrmann — never too busy or stressed by a deadline to be calm and kind, always gracious and generous with his time. Journalism would be a better place with more leaders like him.💛 https://t.co/yoVwSsjh6z — Kristina Bui (@kbui1) September 15, 2022

Absolutely gutted to learn last night that @hfuhrmann passed away. He was one of my first mentors in journalism and among the most humble, caring and thoughtful people I've ever met.



Journalism lost one of its greats. https://t.co/f6g9YmaeWN — Omar S. Rashad عمر (@omarsrashad) September 15, 2022

Henry was the best of us - a dedicated and supportive mentor, compassionate and intelligent leader and an all-around wonderful person. The LA Times, AAJA and journalism is better because of him. https://t.co/rgWHMTW9CW — Samantha Masunaga (@smasunaga) September 15, 2022

I’m aching for the loss of @hfuhrmann, a mentor in not one but two jobs.



In tribute I share this TikTok he helped the @AnnenbergMedia newsroom with, on something he helped the next generation understand: the importance of precise language regarding race. pic.twitter.com/E2EP3zdrWR — Christina Bellantoni (@cbellantoni) September 15, 2022

“Language is a living thing, and Henry was forward-thinking.” Shocked to hear that journalist Henry Fuhrmann is gone. Even after retiring from the @LATimes, his presence was felt. Deepest condolences to his loved ones and friends. ❤️ https://t.co/6eK5lwlhln — jen yamato (@jenyamato) September 15, 2022

Henry was my writing coach at USC. We worked together in my first semester — and he set a high bar for what to expect in an editor.



I’m sad I never told him this, but his passion for inclusive language has impacted all I do.



Rest well, hyphen killer. https://t.co/Rwh1WwE4nZ — Caitlin Hernández (they/them) (@caitlinherdez) September 15, 2022

Henry was one of the best people in the industry. This news sucks.



When I was on the overnight shift at the LA Times, he come to my desk, smile and remind me to let him know if I needed anything. There aren’t enough ppl in the world like Henry. https://t.co/7811NElT4D — Brian Has A New Podcast (@bdelossantos1) September 15, 2022

Henry's legacy lives in every stories we write and every work we do. He's been an inspiration for me and so many others in and out of the Times, and I'm so devastated to hear this news. Rest in peace: https://t.co/gJQR0zPECv — Jeong Park 박종찬 (@JeongPark52) September 15, 2022

Henry Fuhrmann was incredibly generous with his time, care and attention. Even after he left the Los Angeles Times, he continued to mentor and encourage young journalists through @AAJAla @aaja https://t.co/NCYfPSjQTN — Brian Park (@TheBrianPark) September 15, 2022

