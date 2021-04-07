What Not To Do Before Your COVID-19 Shot

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Part of preparing is knowing what to do, and part of preparing is knowing what not to do.

Below are a few things to keep in mind as you get ready. See our Vaccine Action Plan for a comprehensive checklist of things to consider before and after your appointment, and for step-by-step resources during each phase of the process.

WHAT NOT TO DO BEFORE YOUR SHOT

► Don’t Take Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers

If possible, skip over-the-counter pain relievers before you get the vaccine. Yale University researchers say the process that blocks pain may also reduce your body’s ability to create antibodies. If you typically take over-the-counter pain medication, talk to your doctor.

Acetaminophen and ibuprofen should be OK to take after your appointment, according to a UC Irvine study.

► Don’t Schedule Other Vaccines Within Two Weeks

The CDC recommendation is to allow at least two weeks before receiving other vaccines (for example: flu or shingles).

The timeframe may be shorter in unplanned situations where the benefits outweigh “potential unknown risks of vaccine coadministration” (for example: tetanus for wound management, hepatitis A during an outbreak).

► Don’t Get Dermal Fillers Around The Same Time

The CDC doesn’t specifically say to avoid these, but it has advised that “infrequently, people who have received dermal fillers might experience swelling at or near the site of filler injection (usually face or lips).”

You can still get vaccinated if you have a history of dermal fillers, provided there are “no contraindications or precautions for vaccination,” according to the CDC's guidance.

