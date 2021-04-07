Support for LAist comes from
Health

What Not To Do Before Your COVID-19 Shot

By  Jackie Fortiér  and Lisa Brenner
Published Apr 7, 2021 3:36 PM
On April 15, all Californians 16 and older can book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Part of preparing is knowing what to do, and part of preparing is knowing what not to do.

Below are a few things to keep in mind as you get ready. See our Vaccine Action Plan for a comprehensive checklist of things to consider before and after your appointment, and for step-by-step resources during each phase of the process.

WHAT NOT TO DO BEFORE YOUR SHOT

Don’t Take Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers

  • If possible, skip over-the-counter pain relievers before you get the vaccine. Yale University researchers say the process that blocks pain may also reduce your body’s ability to create antibodies. If you typically take over-the-counter pain medication, talk to your doctor.
  • Acetaminophen and ibuprofen should be OK to take after your appointment, according to a UC Irvine study.

Don’t Schedule Other Vaccines Within Two Weeks

Don’t Get Dermal Fillers Around The Same Time

  • The CDC doesn’t specifically say to avoid these, but it has advised that “infrequently, people who have received dermal fillers might experience swelling at or near the site of filler injection (usually face or lips).”
  • You can still get vaccinated if you have a history of dermal fillers, provided there are “no contraindications or precautions for vaccination,” according to the CDC's guidance.

There's a lot more to know, and it's OK if you don't know it yet. Let us help you make a plan. We have a guide for that.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: