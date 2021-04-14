Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

Some OC Residents Fear A Mandatory Vaccine Passport System

By  Lita Martinez
Published Apr 14, 2021 2:20 PM
UCLA.Pharmacy department with staff photographed in anticipation of as well as the arrival of the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center photographed in Westwood, December 15, 2020.
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center receives its first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
(Ann Johansson/UCLA)
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Orange County Supervisors are in the process of creating a program that would give residents digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

However, unconfirmed rumors circulated online that the county plans to impose a mandatory "vaccine passport" system, which would limit access to public and private spaces based on vaccination status.

About 200 people showed up to speak at the supervisors’ board meeting on Tuesday to voice their concerns.

The confusion appears to stem from a feature within the app that Orange County officials use to track and schedule coronavirus testing and vaccination appointments.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The app prematurely gave users a QR code to validate their vaccine status.

"We don't make decisions on whether or not a business would use a [vaccine] passport,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the O.C. Health Care Agency.

That function has since been deactivated, though officials are working on a pilot program that would allow residents to request a digital copy of their inoculation record.