More Than Half Of LA Seniors Are Fully Vaccinated

About 60% of seniors living in Los Angeles County are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to local health officials.

New data shows that fewer seniors are ending up in the hospital with COVID-19, and those who do get sick are much less likely to die from the disease.

"We're hopeful that as more younger people are vaccinated, we see a similar, stark decline in their hospitalization rates as well, given how powerful these vaccines are at preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” said county public health director Barbara Ferrer. "We're confident this can happen with increased vaccination coverage."

About 24% of Angelenos between the ages of 18 and 64 are fully vaccinated, having received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, nearly 4.5 million L.A. County residents have received their first shot. Current estimates indicate that approximately 280,000 people are now overdue for their second shot.