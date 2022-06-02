LA County Likely Has First Case Of Monkeypox

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A potential case of monkeypox has been identified in Los Angeles County, likely part of a recent outbreak of cases worldwide.

The unidentified adult L.A. County resident is symptomatic but has not been hospitalized, and is isolating at home while awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The person recently traveled and had a known close contact to a person with monkeypox. L.A. County health officials did not specify where the L.A. resident traveled or the timeframe.

Europe is experiencing a rare outbreak of the disease, which has led to more than 250 confirmed infections in 23 countries around the globe, according to the World Health Organization . No deaths have been reported.

L.A. County Public Health wrote in a statement that it is "continuing to investigate and conduct contact tracing and post-exposure prevention for close contacts."

It’s unclear when the person began developing symptoms.

California and multiple other states have confirmed or suspected moneypox cases , according to the CDC.

Health officials say the risk to the general public remains low.

In late May, a person in Sacramento County who recently traveled from Europe became California’s first confirmed case related to the most recent global outbreak. Two close contacts of that person are now suspected cases.



What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is caused by a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it’s much less severe and experts say chances of infection are low.

Although this version of monkeypox isn't usually deadly, it can cause a nasty illness that lasts for several weeks. Typically, people have a fever, muscle aches and then a rash on their face, mouth, hands and possibly genitals.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said monkeypox requires very close contact to spread or prolonged physical contact with clothes or bedding that was used by an infected person.

She cited possible sources as “items that have been contaminated with fluids or with the storage of clothing, bedding, or through respiratory droplets, [like] prolonged face-to-face contact.”

Monkeypox is far less contagious than COVID-19, which is spread through aerosol droplets in the air. That’s a big reason public health officials including the World Health Organization are expressing confidence that monkeypox cases will not suddenly skyrocket.

The current global outbreak is unusual because not all cases are linked to travel to countries where monkeypox is continually present, such as west and central Africa.

The smallpox vaccine is said to be about 85% effective against monkeypox, although that effectiveness wanes over time .