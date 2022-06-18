Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

FDA Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5

By  Jackie Fortiér
Published Jun 17, 2022 5:40 PM
Two vials of Covid vaccine are placed on top of a table
A dose of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at UCI Health Center in Orange.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.

COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are one step closer after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on Friday.

Only one step remains, an application review by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If given the green light — as expected — Pfizer’s three-dose COVID vaccine and Moderna’s two-dose vaccine could be available to children ages 6 months to 17 as soon as next week.

And soon enough, more than 900 sites in Los Angeles County are expected to offer the free shots.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Parents could have more options if Moderna is authorized for children and teenagers. So far, Pfizer has been the only choice for anyone under 18.

You can watch Friday's news conference below:

What questions do you have about vaccines?

Related Stories