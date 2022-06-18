FDA Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5

Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.

COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are one step closer after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on Friday.

Only one step remains, an application review by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If given the green light — as expected — Pfizer’s three-dose COVID vaccine and Moderna’s two-dose vaccine could be available to children ages 6 months to 17 as soon as next week.

And soon enough, more than 900 sites in Los Angeles County are expected to offer the free shots.

Parents could have more options if Moderna is authorized for children and teenagers. So far, Pfizer has been the only choice for anyone under 18.

