Drug Overdose Deaths Rise 63% In L.A. County

By  Jackie Fortiér
Published Nov 17, 2021 12:06 PM
Two young women embrace as they look at signs laying on a grassy field made by family and friends of people who died after being poisoned by pills containing fentanyl.
Edith Gonzalez and Kimberly Fuentes embrace as they look at signs made by family and friends of people who died after being poisoned by pills containing fentanyl.
(PATRICK T. FALLON
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Almost 26,000 people died from fatal drug overdoses over a 15-month period in Los Angeles County, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The staggering 63% rise took place between January 2020 and March 2021.

Statewide, overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine drove an almost 50 percent increase in overdose deaths in just one year. Cocaine deaths also increased, as did deaths from opioids such as prescription pain medications.

Nationwide, drug overdose deaths in the U.S. topped 100,000 for the first time, making them more frequent than deaths from car crashes or guns.

What questions do you have about the pandemic and health care?
Jackie Fortiér helps Southern Californians understand the pandemic by identifying what's working and what's not in our health response.

