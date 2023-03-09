Doulas Urge Black Californians To Know Their Health Care Rights During Pregnancy
Black Californians die from pregnancy-related complications at rates nearly four times higher than the general population.
The state and Los Angeles County are trying to increase access to doula support, which research shows can bring healthier outcomes to moms and babies.
“Honestly, it's not a luxury,” said Los Angeles doula and birthing rights advocate Michelle Sanders on LAist’s AirTalk . “It's essential to have someone there for you, another set of eyes and ears, to help make sure that if things are not going well, that you have an advocate there.”
Doulas are not doctors or midwives. They provide emotional, educational, and advocacy support.
-
We've written a whole guide about doulas — including how to find one in Southern California. Lea la guía en español.
“You can equate it to a personal trainer, but for pregnancy,” Sanders said. “We want to know, 'What are your goals? What is it that you want this birthing experience to look like?' And we want to make sure that you have all of the information to then advocate for yourself, and navigate the health care system.”
It can cost at least several hundred to several thousand dollars to hire a doula, and most private health care insurance won’t pay for their services.
California’s public insurance program for low-income families, Medi-Cal, started covering doula support this year and there are free and low-cost doula programs.
-
One resource Sanders recommends is the Black Birthing Bill of Rights created by the National Association to Advance Black Birth.
-
A few of those rights include:
- Being listened to, heard, respected and believed
- Choosing the people who support you
- Receiving accurate information
“If you're not feeling seen and heard by your providers, then you have a right to find a provider that you do feel comfortable with,” Sanders said. “That you do feel they are able to see you and hear you and treat you with the respect that you deserve.”
Sanders is among the advocates calling for accountability in the wake of the January childbirth death of an Inglewood woman . April Valentine’s family said she complained about swelling and numbness in her legs multiple times and that she was denied access to the doula who had long been a part of her birth plan.
The California Department of Public Health recommended in June 2021 that a doula be permitted in the hospital room in addition to the patient’s desired support people.
In response to questions from LAist about its doula policy, the Centinela Hospital Medical Center spokesperson wrote that patients are permitted two visitors in addition to a doula, who is considered a support person.
Sanders said while a hospital’s written policy may permit doulas, that isn’t always the case in reality.
“That policy is really left up to interpretation of whoever's on shift,” Sanders said. “It may be the security at the desk who has not gotten the memo or doesn't really care if you're a doula or not. It may be the charge nurse that night, or it could be the actual physician.”
Find help
-
These resources were recommended by California birth workers and families. Have a suggestion? Email sritoper@scpr.org.
-
For more on specific topics, see LAist’s pregnancy guides .
-
Mental Health
-
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - Free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.
- National Maternal Mental Health Hotline - 24-Hour hotline for pregnant and new moms at 1-833-943-5746 (1-833-9-HELP4MOMS).
- Postpartum Support International (PSI) - Free, confidential support before, during, and after pregnancy. Responses within a few minutes 24/7 at 800-944-4PPD (4773).
- Maternal Mental Health NOW - Hosts a directory of providers and services in L.A. County and a self-help tool to help navigate the emotions of the transition to parenthood.
- Therapeutic Play Foundation - a Pasadena-based non-profit created by Black mental health professionals that provides mental health services, support for birthing people and community gatherings.
- All-Options talkline. Process how you feel or what to do next by talking to a volunteer peer-counselor about abortion, adoption, parenting, infertility or pregnancy loss.
-
Breastfeeding
-
- BreastfeedLA – Provides education and outreach to promote and support breastfeeding in Southern California. Find resources on their map of local breastfeeding resources .
- CinnaMoms – Support circles for Black birthing people hosted at WIC centers in the L.A. area, with the goal of breaking down barriers to breastfeeding.
- La Leche League – Peer support groups for breastfeeding. Find a local meeting .
- Kellymom – Breastfeeding information site run by international board certified lactation consultant Kelly Bonyata.
- National Women’s Health and Breastfeeding Helpline – Run by the US Department of Health’s Office of Women’s Health, breastfeeding peer counselors are available to talk between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at 800-994-9662.
- Soul Food For Your Baby – Black-led breastfeeding support groups.
-
Doulas / Postpartum Support
-
Doulas provide expecting and new mothers or birthing people with educational, emotional, and physical support before, during, and after a baby is born. Postpartum doulas’ services can include cooking, help around the house, and various healing modalities. Pro tip: many postpartum doulas are available pro-bono while they are seeking certification.
-
- What Do Doulas Do? – LAist’s guide to doulas, including a list of resources to find a doula in Southern California.
- Birthworkers of Color Collective – A collective of birth workers of color providing trainings, workshops, and healing offerings for birthworkers, pregnant people, and their families.
- DONA International – Doula certifying organization that includes a search tool to find prenatal and postpartum doulas.
-
Support Groups
-
Many support groups and parent and me classes exist throughout Southern California, and the best way to find one is to search online for groups in your area. You might also find these groups through your hospital or places where you find breastfeeding gear. It sometimes helps to look for activities you enjoy (eg. yoga, swimming, dancing) and see if they have “baby and me” classes.
-
A few places to start:
-
- Kindred Space – A hub for midwifery care, doula support, lactation consulting and support groups.
- LOOM – Provides pregnancy, breastfeeding classes, and a doula directory.
- Lucie’s List – Map of local parent groups.
- Pump Station – Baby supply store that also offers parent and me classes.
-
For Black Parents-to-Be
-
- What Pregnant Black Women Need To Know To Have A 'Safe And Sacred Birth' – LAist’s guide for Black birthing people.
- AAIMM Doula Program – LA County Department of Public Health runs a program offering free birth doulas to Black birthing people.
- Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) – A national organization focused on Black emotional health care and healing that offers peer support groups, trainings, and grants.
- Black Infants & Families Los Angeles – A multifaceted Department of Public Health initiative that runs a program offering free doulas to Black birthing people. There are also Antelope Valley , South L.A./South Bay , San Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley/Santa Clarita - based groups that meet to discuss how to end Black infant and maternal deaths and share resources.
- Parenting For Liberation – a virtual community founded by an Orange County mom that “connects, inspires, and uplifts Black folks as they navigate and negotiate raising Black children within the social and political context of the U.S.”
- Sugar Heal Gang – A collection of Black healers who provides grants through their Black Maternal Health Fund to cover maternity care services.
- The Victoria Project – A fund for birth care outside of a hospital setting (home birth & birth center) to families within Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.
- Black Mental Health Task Force — a coalition of California mental health professionals, community organizations and residents focused on supporting “mental health wellness within the African American community.”
- Black Women For Wellness — An LA- and Stockton-based nonprofit focused on health education and advocacy
-
For Partners / Fathers
-
- Black Daddy Dialogues – Support group for dads raising Black children, every second Saturday of the month.
- Love Dad – Home visits to fathers and their children throughout L.A. County
- The Expecting Fathers Group for Black Dads – Support group for Black soon-to-be fathers and provides education, support and navigation tools for the prenatal, labor and delivery, postpartum, and early parenting.
-
Loss / Grief
-
- 'Just Try Again' And Other Things Not To Say - LAist reporting on miscarriage and loss, including a list of local and national support resources.
- Compassionate Friends – Support for parents dealing with loss.
- L.A. County Grief Support Resources – A list of resources for parents and families dealing with infant and fetal loss, service planning area (SPA).
- MISS Foundation – 24/7 online crisis support and long term aid to families after the death of a child from any cause.
- Open Path Collective – Sliding scale therapy.
- Our House Grief Support Center – Open to the community. Fee based on a sliding scale.
- Sisters in Loss – Doula Erica M. Freeman is dedicated to “replacing silence with storytelling around pregnancy and infant loss and infertility of Black women” and hosts a podcast and a virtual support community.
-
Social Services
-
- 211 – Information and referrals for all health and human services in LA County, including a query for “ parent programs. ”
- Home Visiting Programs – L.A. County has several free programs with home-based visits to support families with new babies, available depending on hospital, zip codes, and other criteria. First 5 LA gives an overview of the “Welcome Baby” program and participating hospitals. Look up which home visiting programs you might qualify for in the L.A. County home visiting program directory .
- PHFE WIC – Breastfeeding support, healthy foods, and connections to additional financial and social support services for low-income parents.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
-
Before navigating domestic life in the United States, AAPI immigrants often navigated difficult lives in their motherlands, dealing with everything from poverty to war.
-
There are plenty of factors in life that contribute to happiness. But could keeping in touch with your loved ones be the most important?
-
The new California law makes it a crime to sell flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.
-
CVS And Walgreens Agree To Pay $10B — About $510M To California — To Settle Lawsuits Linked To Opioid SalesCalifornia is expected to get about $510 million from the settlement
-
#Snapback perpetuates unrealistic postpartum expectations.