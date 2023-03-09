Doulas Urge Black Californians To Know Their Health Care Rights During Pregnancy

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Black Californians die from pregnancy-related complications at rates nearly four times higher than the general population.

The state and Los Angeles County are trying to increase access to doula support, which research shows can bring healthier outcomes to moms and babies.

“Honestly, it's not a luxury,” said Los Angeles doula and birthing rights advocate Michelle Sanders on LAist’s AirTalk . “It's essential to have someone there for you, another set of eyes and ears, to help make sure that if things are not going well, that you have an advocate there.”

Doulas are not doctors or midwives. They provide emotional, educational, and advocacy support.

“You can equate it to a personal trainer, but for pregnancy,” Sanders said. “We want to know, 'What are your goals? What is it that you want this birthing experience to look like?' And we want to make sure that you have all of the information to then advocate for yourself, and navigate the health care system.”

It can cost at least several hundred to several thousand dollars to hire a doula, and most private health care insurance won’t pay for their services.

California’s public insurance program for low-income families, Medi-Cal, started covering doula support this year and there are free and low-cost doula programs.

What to expect (and demand) from your pregnancy and postpartum care One resource Sanders recommends is the Black Birthing Bill of Rights created by the National Association to Advance Black Birth.

A few of those rights include:

Being listened to, heard, respected and believed Choosing the people who support you Receiving accurate information



“If you're not feeling seen and heard by your providers, then you have a right to find a provider that you do feel comfortable with,” Sanders said. “That you do feel they are able to see you and hear you and treat you with the respect that you deserve.”

Sanders is among the advocates calling for accountability in the wake of the January childbirth death of an Inglewood woman . April Valentine’s family said she complained about swelling and numbness in her legs multiple times and that she was denied access to the doula who had long been a part of her birth plan.

The California Department of Public Health recommended in June 2021 that a doula be permitted in the hospital room in addition to the patient’s desired support people.

In response to questions from LAist about its doula policy, the Centinela Hospital Medical Center spokesperson wrote that patients are permitted two visitors in addition to a doula, who is considered a support person.

Sanders said while a hospital’s written policy may permit doulas, that isn’t always the case in reality.

“That policy is really left up to interpretation of whoever's on shift,” Sanders said. “It may be the security at the desk who has not gotten the memo or doesn't really care if you're a doula or not. It may be the charge nurse that night, or it could be the actual physician.”



