COVID-19 Cases Remain Low In L.A. County

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

Reported COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Los Angeles County. Enjoy the relative calm now — experts say cases are likely to rise during the holiday season.



What’s happening? New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are falling in L.A. County. This is the eighth week in a row that L.A. County is in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s low community level, which measures the strain of COVID patients on hospitals.

“Our daily weekly case rate declined further this past week to about 63 cases per 100,000 [people],” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “If this case rate continues to decline, the county would move from substantial transmission, which is where we are now, to moderate transmission in the upcoming days.”

How long will it last? There’s no crystal ball. So far versions of the omicron variant continue to dominate in L.A. County, but the new bivalent booster provides protection against the highest circulating strains. Experts worry low booster rates and the potential for immune-evading variants could spell bad news this winter, when respiratory viruses tend to infect people the most.