Former Megaproducer Harvey Weinstein Appeals Sex Crime Conviction

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

More than a year after he was convicted in New York of two felony sex crimes, Harvey Weinstein has appealed his verdict, arguing that his trial wasn’t fair.

The 166-page appeal argues the trial judge made a series of prejudicial rulings undermining the former Hollywood mogul’s ability to defend himself.

The 67-year-old Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape.

The appeal maintains the jury should not have heard from other women who testified about sexual assaults allegedly committed by Weinstein that were not part of the charges in the trial.

It also notes Weinstein was prevented from having expert testimony for his defense that women may file false rape charges or that their memories might not be reliable.

Weinstein’s lawyers said that and other rulings demonstrated “the trial court’s unwillingness to permit the defendant to present any defense to the jury, while permitting the prosecution to develop a theory of the case that was based on uncharged, salacious allegations and improper expert testimony.”

And even though Weinstein was found not guilty of more serious charges that would have put him behind bars for life, his 23-year term nevertheless is “a death sentence,” the appeal argues.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said it will respond to Weinstein’s appeal in court. He still faces a potential trial in Los Angeles for allegedly raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.