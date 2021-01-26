You Know Winter Has Arrived When It's Hailing In Palm Springs

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Wild winter weather blew through Southern California this afternoon, bringing high winds to the coast and Los Angeles and hail to the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains — even, evidently, in Palm Springs.

A visual journalist for the Desert Sun captured video of either hail or graupel falling in the desert.

It's been a really cold day and @jaymcalderon got footage of ice falling on Palm Springs. It's either hail or graupel. A bunch of just learned that's a thing. @MyDesert pic.twitter.com/o8kyrlVbjO — Colin Atagi (@TDSColinAtagi) January 25, 2021

🌨 snowy vibes in the sgv today 🌨 pic.twitter.com/xp0EGbCWPp — Sarah Pineda (@sarahnpineda) January 25, 2021

The National Weather Service meanwhile said it has received reports of hail in Ventura County and over 3 inches of snow in Frazier Park.

We have received many spotter reports at the office of small hailing falling from SLO Co to Ventura Co, as well as over 3 inches of snow in Frazier Park. pic.twitter.com/iGltlxJeL8 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 25, 2021

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions through the Grapevine at one point because of the snow, and the California Highway Patrol has been escorting motorists through. Be sure to check for the latest updates from @CaltransDist6, @CaltransDist7, and @CHPFortTejon.

Rachel Brown with ABC7 captured footage of the snowfall overnight:

NOW: Snow in the Cajon Pass, delays on the SB lanes of the 15. I’ll be here all morning. @abc7 pic.twitter.com/FqL9px5O1w — Rachel Brown (@abc7rachel) January 25, 2021

So, yes, winter is here.



via GIPHY

With the forecast calling for more rain Wednesday, authorities are keeping an eye out for possible mudslides, according to John Dumas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service:

"Any rain we're going to get is going to be good rain from a drought point of view. What we do hope for is that it doesn't fall too quickly, because the problem with the debris flows — or as a lot of people call them, mudslides — isn't so much how much rain comes down; it's how quickly it can come down. And we do have a couple of very large burn scars in the area, so we're keeping an eye on that"





A wind advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the Antelope Valley, including Lancaster and Palmdale.

And a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. for the Ventura County and L.A. County mountains (excluding the Santa Monica Mountains) with another 2-5 inches of snow above 4,000 feet expected, along with wind gusts up to 65 mph.

We'll just leave these driving tips here:

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Motorists in @CountyofLA and @CountyVentura should follow these tips due to wet roadways and possible snow at higher elevations as a series to storms sweep across Southern California. Drive Safe! pic.twitter.com/937zN6Bz18 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 22, 2021

