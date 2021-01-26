Support for LAist comes from
News

You Know Winter Has Arrived When It's Hailing In Palm Springs

By Olivia Richard, Megan Nguyen and Brian Frank
Published Jan 25, 2021 4:05 PM
600f5ae13d7c92000901bb91-eight.jpg
The National Weather Service received many reports Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 of hail falling from San Luis Obispo to Ventura counties, along with over 3 inches of snow in Frazier Park. (National Weather Service via Twitter)
Wild winter weather blew through Southern California this afternoon, bringing high winds to the coast and Los Angeles and hail to the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains — even, evidently, in Palm Springs.

A visual journalist for the Desert Sun captured video of either hail or graupel falling in the desert.

The National Weather Service meanwhile said it has received reports of hail in Ventura County and over 3 inches of snow in Frazier Park.

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions through the Grapevine at one point because of the snow, and the California Highway Patrol has been escorting motorists through. Be sure to check for the latest updates from @CaltransDist6, @CaltransDist7, and @CHPFortTejon.

Rachel Brown with ABC7 captured footage of the snowfall overnight:

So, yes, winter is here.


via GIPHY

With the forecast calling for more rain Wednesday, authorities are keeping an eye out for possible mudslides, according to John Dumas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service:

"Any rain we're going to get is going to be good rain from a drought point of view. What we do hope for is that it doesn't fall too quickly, because the problem with the debris flows — or as a lot of people call them, mudslides — isn't so much how much rain comes down; it's how quickly it can come down. And we do have a couple of very large burn scars in the area, so we're keeping an eye on that"

A wind advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the Antelope Valley, including Lancaster and Palmdale.

And a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. for the Ventura County and L.A. County mountains (excluding the Santa Monica Mountains) with another 2-5 inches of snow above 4,000 feet expected, along with wind gusts up to 65 mph.

We'll just leave these driving tips here:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.