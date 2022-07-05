Missing Sriracha? We Crowdsourced Alternatives To Get You Through The Hot Sauce Apocalypse

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

With the devastating news of the Huy Fong sriracha shortage, we asked what you were using instead to spice up your meal. We know nothing replaces that particular taste, but you suggested a wide array of alternative tongue-tinglers, which we share below. We also roped in our staff, who have strong opinions on the subject, and some local food mavens.

Tyler Ryan Shaputis, Pasadena: Now’s the time to try real THAI sriracha. No shortage of that, and way better and true to its origin. My go-to brand is “ Shark .” Now know this will have little resemblance to the thick paste of the non-traditional stuff like Huy Fong.

Brianna Lee, Engagement Producer, Civics & Democracy, LAist: I once attended a PowerPoint presentation by former KPCC/LAist audio producer Quincy Surasmith on the difference between Huy Fong sriracha and Thai (shark brand) sriracha. My life has never been the same since I started buying the Shark brand. (they are not at all interchangeable, though). Also, I personally save all the Sriracha packets I get from whenever I order pho takeout, and now I have a little collection.

There is always wasabi — Robbie Łizhini (@phact0rri) July 1, 2022

Tony Chen AKA SinoSoul : Right now, we’re on the Trader Joe’s one, I even like this more than HF as it’s less acidic and more balanced, but it does require a good shake since it’s thinner. I also like ABC extra spicy from Indonesia a lot, as well as Lingham’s from Malaysia, but they are sweeter, but ABC is just as garlicky as Huy, and it’s nice and thick for dipping the rare filet Mignon.

Tapatio, Yucateco, Valentina, Tabasco, Chile Oil. — Edward Sotelo (@EdwardSotelo10) July 1, 2022

Nando's Peri Peri. — Louie (@PizzaZeroSugar) July 1, 2022

Javier Barajas, Echo Park: A fresh bite of serrano pepper. It provides enough heat without the overwhelming flavor notes.

widely avail: Franks Red Hot — Keith (@KeithNYC) July 1, 2022

Jean Trinh, Food, arts & culture writer, Los Feliz: Kari Kari chili crisp is my favorite, and once I run out, Petu Ya’s Nariz de Perro .

Erick Galindo, Podcast Host, writer, and showrunner, LAist Studios: Just add ketchup and Tapatio. Also, I sometimes like to add a bit of cinnamon to my salsa when I want a sweet kick.

Chopping up some jalapenos and calling it a day. 😃 — AJ Phillips (@aime2smile) July 1, 2022

Gochuchang — Sister Unity (@SisterUnity) July 1, 2022

Dirty dicks all day — Cam (@Prof_Shlappy) June 29, 2022

Jason Goble, Super Snack Supreme , Franklin Village: Salsa huichol, Valentina original, El Yucateca (The Verde one), Crystal

Oscar Ochoa, Owner of El Machete Artisan Salsa & Hot Sauces: I do have a hot sauce called Blazing Fists of Fury. It’s a red hot sauce made with a little bit of ginger for a mild sweetness.

WHAT?!! 😟 Thank goodness I have two extra bottles stored away for emergencies like this.



I also love Korean gochujang. Lovely complex flavors!



By far the hottest sauce I've tried is Baron West Indian Hot Sauce. This one will make you sweat. 😅 — Madhouse Muse 😷 (@MadhouseMuse) July 1, 2022

Monica Bushman, Producer LAist/KPCC: I bought a jar of crushed Calabrian chilis at an Italian market for a recipe that called for like two tablespoons. I started putting it in sauces and on eggs and in marinades ‘cause it wasn't cheap, and I wanted to get my money's worth and found out it's really good! I bought it at Cortina's in Anaheim.

Andy Cheatwood, Vice President of Product, LAist/KPCC: Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp! It's fantastic on scrambled eggs or just about anything where you want a kick. Chef and Momofuku founder David Chang also makes his own versions .

Rodrigo Cervantes, Senior Editor, LAist: Tapatío, Valentina (the spicy versions). Not the same, but pretty close.

Rebecca Stumme, Producer, Events, LAist+KPCC: The TJs version is totally fine! The green dragon sauce is superior for sure!