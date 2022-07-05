Support for LAist comes from
Food

Missing Sriracha? We Crowdsourced Alternatives To Get You Through The Hot Sauce Apocalypse

By  Gab Chabrán
Published Jul 5, 2022 6:00 AM
A red and white Sriracha bottle seasons a bowl of white rice on a wooden table.
Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce is becoming scarce on supermarket shelves.
(Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images )
With the devastating news of the Huy Fong sriracha shortage, we asked what you were using instead to spice up your meal. We know nothing replaces that particular taste, but you suggested a wide array of alternative tongue-tinglers, which we share below. We also roped in our staff, who have strong opinions on the subject, and some local food mavens.

Tyler Ryan Shaputis, Pasadena: Now’s the time to try real THAI sriracha. No shortage of that, and way better and true to its origin. My go-to brand is “Shark.” Now know this will have little resemblance to the thick paste of the non-traditional stuff like Huy Fong.

Brianna Lee, Engagement Producer, Civics & Democracy, LAist: I once attended a PowerPoint presentation by former KPCC/LAist audio producer Quincy Surasmith on the difference between Huy Fong sriracha and Thai (shark brand) sriracha. My life has never been the same since I started buying the Shark brand. (they are not at all interchangeable, though). Also, I personally save all the Sriracha packets I get from whenever I order pho takeout, and now I have a little collection.

The Brief

Tony Chen AKA SinoSoul : Right now, we’re on the Trader Joe’s one, I even like this more than HF as it’s less acidic and more balanced, but it does require a good shake since it’s thinner. I also like ABC extra spicy from Indonesia a lot, as well as Lingham’s from Malaysia, but they are sweeter, but ABC is just as garlicky as Huy, and it’s nice and thick for dipping the rare filet Mignon.

Javier Barajas, Echo Park: A fresh bite of serrano pepper. It provides enough heat without the overwhelming flavor notes.

Jean Trinh, Food, arts & culture writer, Los Feliz: Kari Kari chili crisp is my favorite, and once I run out, Petu Ya’s Nariz de Perro.

Erick Galindo, Podcast Host, writer, and showrunner, LAist Studios: Just add ketchup and Tapatio. Also, I sometimes like to add a bit of cinnamon to my salsa when I want a sweet kick.

Jason Goble, Super Snack Supreme, Franklin Village: Salsa huichol, Valentina original, El Yucateca (The Verde one), Crystal

Oscar Ochoa, Owner of El Machete Artisan Salsa & Hot Sauces: I do have a hot sauce called Blazing Fists of Fury. It’s a red hot sauce made with a little bit of ginger for a mild sweetness.

Monica Bushman, Producer LAist/KPCC: I bought a jar of crushed Calabrian chilis at an Italian market for a recipe that called for like two tablespoons. I started putting it in sauces and on eggs and in marinades ‘cause it wasn't cheap, and I wanted to get my money's worth and found out it's really good! I bought it at Cortina's in Anaheim.

Andy Cheatwood, Vice President of Product, LAist/KPCC: Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp! It's fantastic on scrambled eggs or just about anything where you want a kick. Chef and Momofuku founder David Chang also makes his own versions.

Rodrigo Cervantes, Senior Editor, LAist: Tapatío, Valentina (the spicy versions). Not the same, but pretty close.

Rebecca Stumme, Producer, Events, LAist+KPCC: The TJs version is totally fine! The green dragon sauce is superior for sure!

What questions do you have about Southern California?

