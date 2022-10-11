Dodger Playoff Love: Fans At The Stadium, Celebrating The Boys In Blue (And Stadium Food)

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

NLDS Game 1 The Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres tonight at home in the first game in the National League Division Series. The game is scheduled to get underway at about 6:30 p.m.

Go Dodgers!

Our home team is in the playoffs, giving them another shot to bring home the World Series title, and we are stoked.

In preparation for the big games, we took a trip to Chavez Ravine, to the last regular season game, to ask fans for their views on players, food, and parking.

(The last two being the most important aspects of baseball, after the game, of course).

Regular season ticket holders Pat and Sandy from Redondo Beach (Gab Chabran / LAist )

Pat and Sandy | Redondo Beach

Favorite food: "Well, we go to the dugout club. Those guys — the cooks and the servers down there, they roll it out daily. It's so good." (Pat)

Favorite player: "Will Smith. He reminds me of my son (Pat)."

Britney Garcia from San Bernadino and Deja Rawls from Riverside) (Gab Chabran / LAist )

Britney Garcia and Deja Rawls | San Bernardino, Riverside

Parking tips: "Come early, 'cause the lines get chaotic. Lot F if you pay for preferred. Or coming through on Academy Road. That's another good parking area. It's a lot easier to get into the stadium that way." (Britney)

Favorite food: "Garlic fries. They're so good. (Britney)

"Garlic fries? That sounds good. I'm gonna have to try that." (Deja)

Left to Right: Steven McEvoy from Echo Park, Pamela from "around the corner", Bud Murphy from Altadena, Megan Murphy from Altadena, Mike McEvoy from Sierra Madre (Gab Chabran / LAist )

Stephen McEvoy, Pamela, Bud Murphy, Megan Murphy, Mike McEvoy | Echo Park, Altadena, Sierra Madre

Favorite food: “Hahaha….helmet nachos, always the helmet nachos. I try to get myself a little extra cheese and some jalapeños and a mango cart beer to go.” (Megan)

“But we miss the Farmer John’s hot dogs for sure. Farmer John, bring them back!" (Bud).

Favorite memory: “My brother and I were sitting there in the ‘88 watching the World Series at home, and that vivid memory of jumping up and down when Kirk Gibson hit the home run over the wall will live with me forever. That's why I love going to these games, 'cause you get that kind of experience.” (Mike)

Noe Duarte. His parents took him out of school to catch the last regular game of the season. (Gab Chabran / LAist )

Noe Duarte | Downey

Favorite food: "Dodger dogs and the nachos and the garlic fries. My mom likes to get the big nacho helmet with the carne asada and all that. That’s super good.”

Favorite Dodger Dog condiment: "Mustard and ketchup. I rarely put on relish."

Mari from Mission Hills hikes up the hill to see her favorite team close out their regular season (Gab Chabran / LAist )

Mari | Mission Hills

Reason for visit: “Because every Kershaw start at this point in his career should be cherished."

Favorite food: “A black cherry seltzer slushy. Unfortunately, the machine is broken like the McDonald's ice cream machine, but it is so good.”

Depth of Dodger commitment: “My mom tried to induce labor when she was pregnant with me at the 4th of July game in ‘88, so yeah, we're a pretty big Dodger family.”

Nicky Barnes from LA via London, Simon Barnes from London, Richard Barnes from Kent (Gab Chabran / LAist)

Nicky Barnes, Simon Barnes, Richard Barnes | L.A. via London, Kent

Reason for visit: My sister lives in L.A. so we've come up to visit her for 10 days and she arranged this for us. (Richard)

“I’ve seen it before a few times in the U.K. First live game ever." (Simon)

American food items to try: "I'll be having a hot dog. I've gotta do a hot dog when I'm in the stadium." (Richard)

John W comes all the way from Fullerton to cheer on his team. (Gab Chabran / LAist)

John | Fullerton

Favorite food: "The Dug Out Club is actually good food. Typically I would go with those nachos they got that are new in the outfield. I think it's, like, Asian fusion nachos."

Parking tips: "I'm not going to share those, they're top secret."

Dodgers connection: "Dodgers are everything to the city. Even when they were bad, it felt like the heartbeat of the city was still with the Dodgers."

Caroline Jelley, Brittan Jackson, John Bucy, Jessica Flaum (Gab Chabran / LAist)

Caroline Jelley, Brittan Jackson, John Bucy, Jessica Flaum | L.A.

Favorite food: “Ooo, if there’s beer that would be it for me.” (Caroline)

"It’s all about the glizzys.” (John)