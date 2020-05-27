Support for LAist comes from
Food

More Farmer John Employees Are Testing Positive For Coronavirus

By  Jacob Margolis
Published May 26, 2020 5:52 PM
153 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Farmer John meatpacking plant, 13 more than were first reported by LAist just five days ago.

Workers said for weeks they stood shoulder-to-shoulder, clad in rubber boots and long coats, processing thousands of pigs per shift, as they normally did.

But without any sort of additional distancing or protections, they feared it was only a matter of time until people began getting sick.

