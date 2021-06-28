LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner Gives His Final Update

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

After three years as superintendent of the L.A. Unified School District, Austin Beutner gave his final update this morning. Beutner is stepping down from that role this week, when his contract with the district expires.

In his final address to district teachers, staff parents and students, he said it was an honor to lead the district.

"Los Angeles Unified is well on the path to recovery with safe school environments, record amounts of school funding, renewed trust and collaboration with the families we serve and a demonstrated ability to help students achieve dramatically better outcomes in schools. The future of our community is in our public schools and I'm pleased to say that the future looks bright," Beutner said.

Current deputy superintendent Megan Reilly will take over for Beutner on an interim basis starting July 1.