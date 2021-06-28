Support for LAist comes from
Education

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner Gives His Final Update

By  Monica Bushman
Published Jun 28, 2021 3:56 PM
A man in a blue sweater stands next to a disk and waves at a laptop screen while a woman sits in a chair next to the desk. Both are wearing face masks.
L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner (left) poses a question to the students in Fleming Middle School teacher Stacey Takamoto's sixth grade Zoom class on Monday, April 26, 2021.
(Kyle Stokes
/
LAist )
LAist needs your reader support
You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

After three years as superintendent of the L.A. Unified School District, Austin Beutner gave his final update this morning. Beutner is stepping down from that role this week, when his contract with the district expires.

In his final address to district teachers, staff parents and students, he said it was an honor to lead the district.

"Los Angeles Unified is well on the path to recovery with safe school environments, record amounts of school funding, renewed trust and collaboration with the families we serve and a demonstrated ability to help students achieve dramatically better outcomes in schools. The future of our community is in our public schools and I'm pleased to say that the future looks bright," Beutner said.

Current deputy superintendent Megan Reilly will take over for Beutner on an interim basis starting July 1.

