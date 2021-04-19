Support for LAist comes from
Education

Returning To Campuses This Week: Most LAUSD Elementaries, Long Beach Seniors & More

By  Kyle Stokes
Published Apr 19, 2021 6:00 AM
A staffer at the front entrance of Cienega Elementary in West Adams checks a student's Daily Pass — the online QR code created through an L.A. Unified School District app that allows students access to campus on April 15, 2021.
A staffer at the front entrance of Cienega Elementary in West Adams checks a student's Daily Pass — the online QR code created through an L.A. Unified School District app that allows students access to campus — on April 15.
(Kyle Stokes
/
LAist)
By the end of this week, all L.A. Unified School District elementary and early education campuses will have reopened for in-person learning.

Last week, LAUSD reopened 72 district campuses in preparation for this week’s much bigger move: more than 700 elementary and early education campuses will invite students back this week for the first time in more than a year.

Just like last week, the youngest students go first: preschoolers, kindergarteners and 1st graders on Tuesday, then 2nd and 3rd graders on Wednesday. The oldest elementary grades go back Thursday.

Middle- and high schoolers will return to LAUSD campuses next week.

Read More

Just next door…

Long Beach Unified — the region’s second-largest district, and the state’s fourth-largest — will invite high school seniors back to campuses on Monday. On Tuesday, Long Beach middle schools will reopen.

Next week, freshmen, sophomores and juniors will return to Long Beach high schools.

And elsewhere in LA County…

  • Baldwin Park Unified schools at all grade levels will welcome students back to campuses over the course of this week, starting on Monday with the youngest students in elementary schools, 8th graders in middle schools and high school seniors. New grade levels will be invited back each day until all students are back in-person by Friday.
  • The El Monte City School District will invite students in transitional kindergarten (TK) through 3rd grade back to campus on Monday. Grades 4-6 return next week. Seventh and 8th graders will return on May 3.
  • Walnut Valley Unified — which serves Walnut, Diamond Bar and part of the City of Industry — will welcome back students in all grade levels.
