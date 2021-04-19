Returning To Campuses This Week: Most LAUSD Elementaries, Long Beach Seniors & More

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

By the end of this week, all L.A. Unified School District elementary and early education campuses will have reopened for in-person learning.

Last week, LAUSD reopened 72 district campuses in preparation for this week’s much bigger move: more than 700 elementary and early education campuses will invite students back this week for the first time in more than a year.

Just like last week, the youngest students go first: preschoolers, kindergarteners and 1st graders on Tuesday, then 2nd and 3rd graders on Wednesday. The oldest elementary grades go back Thursday.

Middle- and high schoolers will return to LAUSD campuses next week.

Just next door…

Long Beach Unified — the region’s second-largest district, and the state’s fourth-largest — will invite high school seniors back to campuses on Monday. On Tuesday, Long Beach middle schools will reopen.

Next week, freshmen, sophomores and juniors will return to Long Beach high schools.

And elsewhere in LA County…